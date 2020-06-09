BOONTON, N.J., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products built around its proprietary delivery technologies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced that John Vrettos, Ph.D., Senior Principal Scientist and Head of Formulation Development at Enteris, has been invited to participate in a webinar series hosted by BIODURO LLC highlighting advances in drug formulation and delivery. Dr. Vrettos will host a presentation, titled "Breaking Through the Barriers of Oral Biologics, on Tuesday, June 16 at 9 a.m. PDT.
During the webinar, Dr. Vrettos will discuss the complex challenges regarding the advanced oral delivery of BCS class III and IV molecules including peptides, and the ability of Enteris' novel formulation technology, Peptelligence®, to address these obstacles.
Presently, many peptides, peptidomimetics and other BCS class III and IV molecules can only be administered via intravenous injection due to low oral bioavailability or permeability, which can limit market opportunities for the drug maker and reduce patient compliance with drug regimens. Peptelligence creates oral formulations of these molecules that can pass through the gastrointestinal tract and be absorbed into the bloodstream at therapeutically relevant levels. Enteris continues to advance internal and external programs that leverage Peptelligence, some of which are in late-stage clinical development.
"Breaking down the barriers to oral delivery of peptide and small molecule therapies with low bioavailability is no small task, but it holds the key to enhancing many drug products and treatment paradigms," said Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enteris. "The BIODURO webinar series is an important forum for this discussion, and we look forward to sharing our knowledge and expertise with those who recognize the substantial value in enabling the oral delivery of peptide and small molecule therapeutics."
Details of Dr. Vrettos's webinar are as follows:
Title: Breaking Through the Barriers of Oral Biologics
Tract: Oral Delivery of Biologics
Date: Tuesday, June 16
Time: 9 a.m., PDT
About Dr. John Vrettos
As head of formulation development at Enteris, Dr. Vrettos is responsible for development programs for the oral delivery of peptides and poorly permeable small molecules from feasibility through clinical trials. Before arriving at Enteris in 2013, he worked at Unigene Laboratories, advancing formulations to enable the oral delivery of peptides, and served as Principal Scientist in Technical R&D at Novartis Pharmaceuticals from 2008 to 2012. Prior to that, he was a Senior Scientist in the Pharmaceutical Sciences department at Human Genome Sciences. Dr. Vrettos received his doctorate in biophysical chemistry from Yale University in 2001 and was a National Research Council Postdoctoral Fellow at NIST in the Biomolecular Materials Group from 2002-2003.
About Enteris BioPharma
Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology, Peptelligence®. The technology has been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, some of which are in late stage clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an internal product pipeline of oral tablet reformulations of drug products that address significant treatment opportunities for which there is no oral delivery option. Enteris BioPharma's most advanced internal product candidate, Ovarest® (oral leuprolide tablet), is an oral peptide being developed for the treatment of endometriosis. TobrateTM (oral tobramycin tablet) is also being developed by Enteris BioPharma for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection (uUTI). A third internal compound, octreotide, is currently in preclinical development. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral delivery technology, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.