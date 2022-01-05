IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Automation, A Tetra Tech Company, announced today that it has achieved certification for AVEVA's Asset Performance Management (APM) product portfolio to help clients eliminate inefficiencies and optimize operations. This capability brings the newest technology to Enterprise Automation's customers.
"The technology available within AVEVA's APM really hits on the digital transformation aspect of going beyond just basic automation. APM provides machine learning and AI, digitizing mobile rounds and paper data collection to tablets that sync with your historian. This allows you to manage your assets using data and technology, rather than gut feel. " said Josh Riley, Principal of Enterprise Automation.
"AVEVA is very proud of Enterprise Automation's accomplishment of achieving the Certified Performance status for the AVEVA Predictive Analytics product. This certification requires dedication to training, passing exams and proof of the ability to deliver a project. EA joins a rare few SI companies worldwide that have met our requirements and criteria," said Tim Black, Senior Partner Program Manager, AVEVA. "Congratulations on this great achievement!"
Predictive Analytics harnesses the power of modern technology to move facilities toward the benefits of Industry 4.0. Practically, this means scheduling maintenance in advance, at a convenient time using AI, rather than scrambling to react when a part breaks. It can also mean optimizing shift schedules to keep up with changing demand.
Enterprise Automation is the only system integrator globally to achieve Master Alliance Partner status with Schneider Electric, for expertise in Control Systems, Citect, AVEVA System Platform, PLC Modernization, and EcoStruxure Process Expert. In addition, the company is an AVEVA Endorsed SI Partner.
About Enterprise Automation
Founded in 1998, Enterprise Automation, a Tetra Tech company, is a CSIA Certified industry leader in industrial automation consulting and control systems integration. With a strong focus on delivering reliable sustainable high-quality control systems solutions and integrations tailored to the specific needs of each client, our engineers ensure that clients' high expectations are met. For more information, visit Enterprise Automation's website, and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Georgia Whalen, Enterprise Automation, (978) 697-2664, gwhalen@rivergatemarketing.com
SOURCE Enterprise Automation