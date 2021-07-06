IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Automation, an automation consultant and control systems integrator serving the life sciences and water and wastewater industries, today announced it was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Orange County. The awards program was created in 2009 and is a project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group. Enterprise Automation was also named to the list in 2018, 2019, and 2020.
This county-wide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses.
"One of the main reasons EA was formed was to give career opportunities to employees where they could thrive, or experience being their best selves within the workplace," said Joshua Riley, Principal at Enterprise Automation. "This can only happen when a variety of factors are present, and EA constantly strives to provide these. Being awarded as one of Orange County's Best Places to Work helps validate the many efforts to provide a world-class working environment and shows that the benefits are being realized in the lives of the employees who make up Enterprise Automation. We're extremely honored to be given the award."
Organizations from across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. The first part consisted of evaluating each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.
Some of the factors that lead to Enterprise Automation's inclusion on the list include a generous benefits program (100% employee medical and dental premium); a defined bonus program; workloads that are realistic, organized, and proactive; strong training programs for new hires and for continuing development; and a collaborative, respectful environment.
The ranking of the winning organizations has been released via a special section of the Orange County Business Journal's July 5th issue.
