FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FindBiometrics, the leading source of breaking news and in-depth analysis for the biometrics and digital identity industries, is pleased to announce the Enterprise Biometrics Online Summit. A full-day, virtual industry conference, the event will take place on September 22, 2021.
Digital technology is radically transforming the enterprise across all sectors, with identity management playing a critical role in the process. Now more than ever, organizations need to find new solutions to verify the identities of customers and employees, secure access to digital assets, and comply with evolving regulations. A range of biometric technologies have emerged to meet these challenges, and the Enterprise Biometrics Online Summit will give corporate decision-makers the opportunity to learn how from industry experts.
The event will see the return of Acuity Market Intelligence Principal Analyst Maxine Most. One of the most respected analysts in the biometrics industry, Most galvanized the audience at the inaugural FindBiometrics Identity Summit with her keynote presentation, "Harnessing the Tornado", and will offer her unique insights on the enterprise biometrics market at this September's event.
"For years, physical and digital security have been converging in the enterprise, and digital identity anchored by biometrics has been at the center of that fusion," said Peter Counter, Editor in Chief of FindBiometrics. "In our September event, FindBiometrics is proud to host the brightest minds in our industry as we discuss the real ways exciting new technologies like face recognition and mobile ID are changing how we work, whether it's from home or back in the office."
Among the special guests lined up for the Summit are high-level executives with leading biometric solutions providers, and a representative of the most important standards and testing body in the industry:
- Jay Meier, Senior Vice President of North American Operations, FaceTec, will deliver a keynote address.
- Matt Thompson, SVP of Civil Identity for North America, IDEMIA, will participate in a fireside chat.
- Naomi Lefkovitz, Senior Privacy Policy Advisor, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will deliver a presentation on building a privacy workforce.
- Lee Odess, CEO, Group337, will share insights on access control in the modern enterprise.
"The security industry, especially access control in the enterprise, is in the midst of an accelerated digital transformation being led by the impacts of the pandemic," said Odess. "When it comes to biometrics it feels like we are witnessing a massive evolutionary leap reminiscent of Web 1.0 to Web 3.0. The use cases, the value propositions, the technological solutions, and the acceptance of them are way beyond what we saw in years past. It is an amazing time to be in the industry."
Other sessions in the Enterprise Biometrics Online Summit will delve into important and timely topics including how biometrics can enable reopening after COVID-19 lockdowns, the weaknesses of password-based security, best practices for employee onboarding, and how biometrics can protect privacy. There will also be a roundtable discussion tackling the most profitable biometric solutions for enterprise customers.
Leading up to the September event, FindBiometrics has launched a micro survey to gauge the confidence of users in their workplace security. Decision makers are urged to weigh in on this one-minute survey here http://www.biometricsurvey.com
More speakers and a full itinerary will be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, registration for the Enterprise Biometrics Online Summit is now open, and completely free of charge. Learn more and register to attend here: http://www.biometricevents.com
