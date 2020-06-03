DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Content Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (HR Operations, Procurement and Supply Chain Management), Vertical (BFSI, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global enterprise content management (ECM) market size is projected to grow from USD 40.1 billion in 2020 to USD 66.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8%.
The major growth factors of the ECM market include the increased need of companies to organize, categorize, and structure all of the content in a meaningful, easily explorable manner and rising demand of companies to deliver personalized content to the right audience through the right channels.
Cloud deployment mode to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period
Advances in cloud and analytics technology, as well as the continued integration of social collaboration tools, have expanded the outlook of what ECM solutions can do. The sheer volume of content that is being created and stored can be staggering; over time, the improvements in cloud and analytics technologies would drive the need for better usability and mobility among end-users. All these signs point in the direction of cloud deployment as a primary means of maximizing ECM's effectiveness.
ECM cloud-based solutions enable organizations to avoid upfront implementation and infrastructure costs, mitigate staffing expenses, and ultimately reduce their total cost of ownership on the storage and management of content. In addition to significant cost-reduction, organizations are considering improving their ECM's ease-of-use and accessibility by implementing cloud deployment. Therefore, moving an ECM tool to the cloud makes it even easier for team members to store, retrieve, and apply content while on-the-go or working from home.
Based on solution, the eSignature segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
There is a clear move in the business world toward all-digital business processes. Electronic, automated processes allow the kind of efficiency that old-fashioned, paper-focused processes simply cannot. One of the areas where a digital solution is clearly called for signature capture software. An effective ECM enables customers and clients to digitally sign documents, proposals, and more. An electronic signature (eSignature) solution is composed of software to sign documents electronically, which has a whole host of benefits for companies' security, organization, and efficiency. eSignatures provide companies and their customers the ability to sign electronic documents from just about anywhere. Automatic emails notify signers when their signatures are required, and with the click of a button, documents are presented for signature from any computer or mobile device.
Based on region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to witness the fastest adoption of ECM solutions. Organizations from various verticals are adopting ECM. Many international players are tapping the ECM market, which is focused on all sizes of organizations. Initially, content management in this region followed a low-profiled approach. However, the increased need to manage consistent data and prompt control and visibility mechanisms has led to a wider demand among enterprises in the region. Moreover, the sale of ECM solutions has increased due to the growing need for implementing security and accessibility controls, as enhanced decision-making has made APAC a highly potential market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Top 3 Solutions
4.3 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Region
4.4 North America Market, by Component and Vertical
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Demand To Strengthen Corporate Information Governance Practices To Make Improvements in Compliance and Audit Management
5.2.1.2 Growing Amount of Data and Investment in Big Data Analytics by Companies To Make Better Business Decisions
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand To Improve Archived Content Across Channels by Keeping Crucial Content Protected
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Impact of Stringent Government Rules and Regulations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud Analytics
5.2.3.2 Growing Inclination Toward Adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce and Poor Management in Creating User Adoption Process
5.2.4.2 Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on the Global Economy
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 With Xerox Docushare, the Agency Was Able To Store Forms for all County Assistant Offices Throughout the State and Automate Changes To Forms
5.3.2 Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance is Helped by Alfresco To Manage and Store Policy Critical Documents
5.3.3 Fingrid Oyj Selects M-Files for Secure Information Management
5.3.4 National Health Service (Nhs) Improves Einvoicing With Everteam.Ibpms
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Regulatory Compliances
5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.5.2 ISO 9001 Standard
5.5.3 Content Management Interoperability Services
5.5.4 Department of Defense Standard
5.5.5 Iso 15489: 2001 Standard
5.5.6 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996
5.6 Enterprise Content Management: System Architecture
5.7 Future Outlook
5.7.1 Enterprise Content Management and IoT Technology
5.7.2 Enterprise Content Management and Artificial Intelligence Technology
5.7.3 Enterprise Content Management and Blockchain Technology
5.7.4 Enterprise Content Management and Augmented Reality
6 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Content Lifecycle Management
6.2.2 Document Imaging and Management
6.2.3 Web Content Management
6.2.4 Digital Asset Management
6.2.5 Mobile Content Management
6.2.6 Ediscovery
6.2.7 E-signature
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Managed Services
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.2.1 Training and Consulting
6.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance
6.3.2.3 Deployment and Integration
7 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Business Function
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Sales and Marketing
9.3 Accounting and Legal
9.4 Human Resource Operations
9.5 Procurement and Supply Chain Management
10 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Government
10.4 Manufacturing
10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.6 Telecom and it
10.7 Media and Entertainment
10.8 Retail and Ecommerce
10.9 Transportation and Logistics
10.10 Others
11 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 United Kingdom
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 Australia and New Zealand
11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Middle East
11.5.2 Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.2 Mexico
11.6.3 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Key Market Developments
12.1.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
12.1.2 Business Expansions
12.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.1.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Market Ranking of Key Players in the Enterprise Content Management Market
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 IBM
13.3 Oracle
13.4 Box
13.5 Microsoft
13.6 SAP
13.7 Opentext
13.8 Xerox
13.9 Atlassian
13.10 Newgen Software
13.11 Veeva
13.12 Fabasoft
13.13 Ascend Software
13.14 Alfresco
13.15 Laserfiche
13.16 M-Files
13.17 Hyland
13.18 Everteam
13.19 Adobe
13.20 Objective
13.21 Nuxeo
13.22 Systemware
13.23 Doma Technologies
13.24 SER Group
13.25 GRM Information Management
