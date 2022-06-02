NEW YORK , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Enterprise Data Warehouse Market research report by Technavio infers that data explosion across industries is driving this market's growth. Resulting in the market growth of USD 14.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Read additional information about the market, Download our latest Sample Report Now.
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cloudera Inc.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Snowflake Inc.
- Teradata Corp.
View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.
Key Market Segmentation
The enterprise data warehouse market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
Request Sample Report of this report for more highlights into the market segments.
Regional Market Outlook
North America will account for 36% of the market's growth. In North America, the US is the most important market for enterprise data warehouses. This region's market will grow at a quicker rate than Europe, the Middle East, and South America. Over the projection period, the enterprise data warehouse market in North America would benefit from the technical maturity of numerous industries and the existence of many significant players.
Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, US, China, UK, India, and Germany will contribute to the highest market growth.
Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.
Latest Trends, Driving the Global Enterprise Data Warehouse Market
- Market Driver:
- One of the primary enterprise data warehouse market development drivers is the proliferation of data across industries. The amount of data produced by industries is growing all across the world. Most businesses record and save both financial and non-financial transactions. The complexity and diversity of data sets grow as businesses become more digital. The majority of applications benefit from the adoption of business data warehouse solutions to increase data processing and analysis. As a result, the worldwide enterprise data warehouse market will develop in the future years due to the explosion of data across industries.
- Market Challenge:
- One of the major difficulties facing the market in question is data security. After taking the required safeguards to preserve user data, data storage solutions have become more secure over time. The key data security-related concerns encountered by the worldwide enterprise data warehouse market include distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, data breaches, insecure application programming interfaces (APIs), data loss, and account hijacking. This can result in data loss and breaches. As a result, data security concerns are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the worldwide corporate data warehouse market during the forecast period.
Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our latest sample report.
Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?
- Want to understand more about the various research methodology?
- Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail
- Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players
- Analyze market regulations
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Internet Security Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Enterprise Data Warehouse Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.42%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 14.56 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.38
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., and Teradata Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cloudera Inc.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Snowflake Inc.
- Teradata Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-data-warehouse-market-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers--technavio-301558765.html
SOURCE Technavio