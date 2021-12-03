NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Data Warehouse Market research report has been added to Technavio's catalog. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for enterprise data warehouse market in the region. The technological maturity of several industries and the presence of many key vendors will facilitate the enterprise data warehouse market growth in North America. The enterprise data warehouse market is expected to increase by USD 14.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.42% as per the latest report by Technavio.
The enterprise data warehouse market is driven by data explosion across industries. However, data security concerns might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Enterprise Data Warehouse Market Analysis Report by Deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/report/enterprise-data-warehouse-market-industry-analysis
Major Enterprise Data Warehouse Companies:
The enterprise data warehouse market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cloudera Inc.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Snowflake Inc.
- Teradata Corp.
Enterprise Data Warehouse Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Cloud-based - size and forecast 2021-2026
- On-premise - size and forecast 2021-2026
Enterprise Data Warehouse Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Enterprise Data Warehouse Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.42%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 14.56 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.38
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., and Teradata Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
