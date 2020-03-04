ST. LOUIS, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Fleet Management took home four awards at the 14th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service banquet held in Las Vegas on Feb. 28, earning recognition for its fleet replacement analysis tool and account management strategy. The fleet management company was awarded two Silver Stevies for Innovation in Sales and Best Use of Technology in Sales and two Bronze Stevies for Innovation in Customer Service and Best Use of Technology in Customer Service.
The Stevie Awards manages eight of the world's most coveted business awards programs, including the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, a program created to recognize the achievements and contributions of sales, customer service and call center professionals. Winners of the 2020 awards were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Over 2,600 nominations were evaluated in this year's competition.
"Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Michael Gallagher, Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards.
Enterprise Fleet Management was recognized for its fleet replacement analysis tool, launched last year across the company's more than 50 markets in North America. The tool uses predictive technology and analytics to turn data into actionable insights that can inform a variety of vehicle-related decisions, helping Enterprise save customers money and optimize their business operations.
Enterprise Fleet Management also received recognition for its unique approach to account management. Enterprise Fleet Management customers are assigned a dedicated, local account manager who meets with them several times a year and assembles a customized fleet management program that is just right for their unique business needs.
"Our highest priority has always been to build strong, lasting relationships with our customers," said Brice Adamson, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Fleet Management. "These recognitions from the Stevie Awards reinforce our reputation for providing best-in-class service to customers and our commitment to leveraging innovation and technology to help them achieve their goals – whether it's maximizing fleet productivity, reducing costs or reaching corporate responsibility targets."
Enterprise Fleet Management has won several Stevie Awards over the past two decades. Previous distinctions include "Most Innovative Company of the Year," "Best New Product or Service of the Year," "Contact Center of the Year" and "Customer Service Department of the Year," among others.
Investing in the Latest Technology
Enterprise Fleet Management has the tools to help its customers improve productivity, reduce total cost of ownership, and stay up to date on industry trends and the latest fleet and vehicle technologies. Since 2015, Enterprise has invested more than $100 million in information technology (IT) solutions to better serve its customers. This includes the launch of a mobile app and customer login website, making it more convenient for companies, government agencies and organizations to monitor and manage all aspects of their fleets on the go.
In 2016, the company was recognized as part of the InformationWeek "Elite 100" for setting the bar on innovative and creative IT programs that improve business operations.
About Enterprise Fleet Management
Owned by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Fleet Management operates a network of more than 50 fully staffed offices and manages a fleet of more than 570,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The business provides full-service management for companies, government agencies and organizations operating medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs. Enterprise Fleet Management supplies most makes and models of cars, light- and medium-duty trucks and service vehicles across North America. Enterprise Fleet Management and its affiliate, Enterprise Holdings, together offer a total transportation solution. Combined, these businesses, which include car rental and carsharing services, truck rental, corporate fleet management, retail car sales and a vehicle subscription service, accounted for $25.9 billion in revenue and operated more than 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2019.