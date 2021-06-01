SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation Research announced the appointment of Andy Thurai as vice president and principal analyst to research and advise clients on enterprise software, AI, ML, IT infrastructure and cloud readiness among organizations and c-suite executives. The appointment of Thurai reinforces Constellation's ongoing commitment to providing strategic guidance with practical understanding in industries impacted by digital disruption.
With more than 25 years of experience, Thurai is an accomplished IT executive, strategist, advisor, enterprise architect and evangelist. As an experienced leader in executive, technical, and architectural positions he will provide guidance on emerging technologies that help to transform the digital enterprise.
Thurai's expertise include AIOps, ITOps, Observability, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud, Edge, and other enterprise software.
"It is an honor to be working alongside some of the industry big names at Constellation. I have always enjoyed reading their reports and watching DisrupTV and ConstellationTV," said Thurai.
"We've seen significant demand among our CXO clients for deeper research into the world of AI Dev Sec Ops and a need for expertise in enterprise architecture," said R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "Andy's expertise in these key fields, along with a passion for serving the buy-side needs will play a big role in our expansion of coverage areas. I'm really looking forward to his contributions in new areas of research."
Thurai has held executive roles with IBM, Intel, BMC, Nortel, and Oracle. He has written more than 100 articles on emerging technology topics for publications such as Forbes, The New Stack, AI World, VentureBeat, DevOps.com, GigaOm and Wired.
ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH
Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.
