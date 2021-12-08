NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MadHive, the industry-leading enterprise software company that powers modern media, today announced the addition of veteran digital marketing executive, Jeff Fagel, to the management team as the company's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Fagel will lead MadHive's marketing strategy with a focus on growing the marketing team, deepening customer relationships and continuing to strengthen its leadership position in the digital TV advertising space.
"We're excited to add a leader like Jeff who has deep marketing technology and client-side experience to extend the leadership position of MadHive's end-to-end digital TV platform for broadcasters and brands," said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive. "The status quo of TV infrastructure — including how media is bought, planned and measured — is broken. MadHive's purpose-built solutions for industry problems like brand safety, fraud, frequency control, deduplication and cross-screen attribution has established us as a leader in digital TV."
MadHive's success has been driven through helping the nation's largest broadcasters transition from traditional linear TV advertising to streaming. The company's infrastructure-as-a-service offering is powered by a proprietary local OTT device graph driving reach extension for major broadcasters, including Fox. To fuel increased demand, MadHive has expanded its offering to agencies and brands. MadHive has tripled its revenue since 2019, while growing its employee base by 75 percent.
Fagel is a seasoned marketing technology CMO who has worked directly with brands to navigate the competitive landscape and scale their businesses. He spent the majority of his career on the client side, where he held multiple retail and CPG marketing leadership positions at PepsiCo, Gatorade, Frito-Lay, ConAgra and Sears Holdings.
"I'm joining MadHive at a key inflection point in the marketing industry, where the traditional way of thinking is evolving to give CMOs new ways to orchestrate and prove the impact of ad spend across a growing list of complex channels," said Fagel. "MadHive has proven that its end-to-end digital TV platform can help advertisers achieve national scale with local precision, powering efforts for both broadcasters and brands with an unparalleled modern digital TV operating system. This new role presents an opportunity to shift the marketplace conversation, re-imagining what's possible and driving the industry towards more targeted and accountable solutions."
Fagel has broad B2B, B2C, AdTech, and MarTech experience across digital media, data and SaaS technology. He is highly skilled at building marketing teams and market entry strategies and was most recently the CMO at Epsilon, where he consolidated two brands (Epsilon and Conversant), defined one brand and culture, and built the strategic positioning that led to Publicis Groupe acquiring the Epsilon and Conversant businesses for $4.4 Billion.
Prior to Epsilon, Fagel was CMO of Eyeview, where he helped position the company as the leader in outcome-based personalized video marketing. Prior to Eyeview, Fagel was CMO for multiple advertising technology brands acquired by Gannett Digital Ventures Group and Tegna (formerly Gannett: Cars.com, Careerbuilder, etc).
Fagel is a frequent industry speaker and published contributor across influential marketing, digital and technology press including Adweek, Fast Company, Ad Age, TechCrunch, and Entrepreneur.
About MadHive
MadHive is an enterprise software company that powers modern media. MadHive's advertising suite provides tools for audience forecasting, precision targeting and activation, and cross-screen attribution against its proprietary OTT-first device graph. Customers include TV station broadcast groups, agencies and advertisers looking to leverage MadHive's next-generation cryptography and machine learning to power their digital TV offerings, increase performance, prevent fraud and improve margins.
