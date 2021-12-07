NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a leading IT analyst, research, and strategy firm, and a division of TechTarget, Inc., today announced the addition of new analysts to fortify its coverage of key technology markets. Melinda Marks joins the ESG analyst team to research and analyze cloud and application security, two critical and converging areas of the cybersecurity market. Rob Strechay will focus on cloud services and how developer-ready infrastructure is required to meet the needs of cloud-native projects in support of digital transformation initiatives.
With a background in marketing leadership and strategy in the cybersecurity market, Melinda will leverage her operational background to provide ESG clients perspectives on the needs of organizations seeking cloud and application security solutions. Melinda is based in Silicon Valley, providing enhanced availability to West Coast clients.
Rob Strechay's career in product leadership roles most recently includes serving as a Principal Product Manager at Amazon Web Services and SVP of Products at data protection vendor Zerto. Rob has also consulted for a range of vendors and will call upon all these experiences to guide ESG clients on their go-to-market strategies in the dynamic infrastructure, cloud, and DevOps markets.
Doug Cahill, Vice President, Analyst Services and Senior Analyst, comments: "These additions to our team are great news for the IT professionals and vendors who look to ESG for data-driven perspectives in specific markets. With Melinda and Rob, cloud and application security and cloud services will get expanded specialized research to help professionals make informed decisions on strategy and purchasing."
"Having been a customer of both ESG and TechTarget over the years, I've benefitted from the experience and insight ESG analysts bring to clients, and also know firsthand how invaluable TechTarget intent data is to accelerating marketing and sales success," Marks said. "I'm thrilled to join the team and look forward to covering cloud and application security as it rapidly evolves to meet the needs of faster development cycles."
"Like Melinda, I have shared the stage with many ESG Analysts over the years as a customer," says Strechay. "I am now excited to share my experience building, marketing, and operating at scale in the cloud and on-premises with the rest of the industry. And with the extended reach of ESG within the TechTarget brand, this information will go further than ever before to help more members of the IT community."
For more information on Melinda Marks, and ESG's cybersecurity market coverage, please follow her on Twitter @melindamarks or visit https://www.esg-global.com/cybersecurity.
For more information on Rob Strechay, and ESG's cloud market coverage, please follow him on Twitter @RealStrech or visit https://www.esg-global.com/rob-strechay.
For more information, please visit ESG's website.
About ESG
Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) is an integrated technology analysis, research, and strategy firm providing market intelligence, actionable insight, and go-to-market content services to the global technology community. It is increasingly recognized as one of the world's leading analyst firms in helping technology vendors make strategic decisions across their go-to-market programs through factual, peer-based research. ESG is a division of TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services focused on delivering business impact for enterprise technology companies.
