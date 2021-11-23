MILFORD, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a leading IT analyst, research, and strategy firm, and a division of TechTarget, Inc., today announced new research into the transformational use of active archives. The study reveals that companies embracing active archives enjoy myriad benefits, including improved resilience against cyber-threats and enhanced digital transformation efforts. Archived data refers to data that has been intentionally retained for long-term purposes, most commonly operational requirements or regulatory compliance mandates. Active archives are tiered storage solutions that give IT systems or end-users access to this data through a unified file system that automatically retrieves and places that data on the appropriate storage tier.
The new report, The Transformational Rise of Active Archives, analyzes a survey of 150 IT professionals responsible for data protection technology decisions, specifically data archiving and long-term retention strategies. The study reveals that many organizations are looking beyond simply storing and safeguarding mission-critical archived data to purposefully utilizing that data to maximize its value and provide a source of competitive advantage and differentiation in the era of digital transformation.
Respondents utilizing active archive strategies report benefits across the business, with 45% of surveyed organizations reporting operational efficiency improvements, 44% citing improved cyber-resilience, and 39% seeing improved abilities to innovate and compete. By mitigating costly cyber-breaches and feeding their digital transformation efforts, organizations using active archives are saving money while bolstering revenue.
Among the study's other key findings:
- Archives are accessed very frequently, with 44% of respondents reporting daily access. Compared with legacy topologies, the adoption of active archive solutions has led to significantly improved retrieval times for almost two out of three respondent organizations.
- An overwhelming number of organizations leverage public cloud services for active archive data. On average, these organizations store 67% of their active archive on public cloud services, a number expected to rise to 71% over the next 24 months.
"We will remember fondly the days of neatly stored and locked away data sets—those days are over," says ESG Senior Analyst Christophe Bertrand. "In the fast-paced, highly competitive markets of today, every data asset must be used to its fullest potential. This is true for archive data, which is expected to provide business insights for digital products as well as offer protection against some of today's most insidious cyber-threats, like ransomware. According to our research, active archives are the path to optimal data use."
About ESG
Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) is an integrated technology analysis, research, and strategy firm providing market intelligence, actionable insight, and go-to-market content services to the global technology community. It is increasingly recognized as one of the world's leading analyst firms in helping technology vendors make strategic decisions across their go-to-market programs through factual, peer-based research. ESG is a division of TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services focused on delivering business impact for enterprise technology companies.
