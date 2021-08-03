MILFORD, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a leading IT analyst, research, and strategy firm, and a division of TechTarget, Inc., today announced new research into modern data analytics use. The study reveals a clear indication that companies embracing embedded analytics across departments and roles enjoy myriad benefits, including a competitive edge. Embedded analytics refers to technology that simplifies the way end-users consume and visualize data so they can swiftly act on the analysis and business intelligence related to their objectives.
The new report, The Path to Data Leadership: Embracing Business Intelligence to Achieve Data-driven Success, summarizes a survey of 392 data-centric business and IT professionals responsible for evaluating, purchasing, managing, and building business intelligence solutions. The data reveals that organizations are looking to simplify access to data and analytics in pursuit of a more profitable, data-centric future.
Those that utilize embedded analytics see widespread benefits across the business from both a technology and persona standpoint, with 56% of organizations citing improved performance as a benefit of users consuming, analyzing, and visualizing data within a custom application. Other frequently cited benefits include improved end-user productivity (51%), improved business responsiveness to insights (48%), and improved scalability (46%).
Additionally, ESG created a segmentation model in order to understand the experiences of businesses in relation to their level of data use sophistication. This model placed survey respondents into one of three stages of maturity based on how they answered questions associated with the importance of embedding analytics throughout the business. According to this segmentation model:
- Data Leaders (those scoring into the group on the cutting-edge of data use) are nearly 4x likelier than Data Laggards (those with the least mature data usage processes and technologies) to believe they are very effective in maximizing investments in ongoing analytics strategies.
- Data Leaders are also more than 3x likelier than Data Laggards to believe they exceed peers and competitors in their respective markets.
"Organizations without embedded analytics are getting left in the dust by competitors who use the technology pervasively. The pressure is on," said ESG Senior Analyst Mike Leone. "Data leaders need to get everyone in the business on board with the use of these technologies, from the C-level on down. Vendors need to give the people in these roles a helping hand by creating solutions that enable self-service for varying levels of technical ability and facilitate proper governance capabilities. A more educated and empowered business creates overwhelming opportunities in this space."
