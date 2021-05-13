MILFORD, Mass., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a leading IT analyst, research, and strategy firm, will present research findings on seminal cybersecurity topics at several sessions next week at RSA Conference 2021. ESG cybersecurity analysts John Grady, Dave Gruber, and Jon Oltsik will discuss how XDR is enabling security analysts to expand threat detection and response use cases, how secure access service edge (SASE) offerings are being employed to secure a remote workforce, and how zero trust is serving as a strategic framework for modernizing cybersecurity programs in the following sessions:
- The impact of XDR, SASE, and Zero Trust on Cybersecurity Strategies, a lightning round session moderated by TechTarget editor, Rob Wright. This session is available on demand for registered users on the RSA Conference website.
- Similar insights will be explored in more depth during the Demystifying Zero Trust, SASE and XDR birds of a feather session on Wednesday, May 19th at 11:35 AM (session code SBX6-XBF5). To protect confidentiality, this live session will be held under the Chatham House Rule and will be an ESG-moderated, peer-level discussion of best practices and advice for cybersecurity professionals.
"Cybersecurity programs are under enormous pressure due to sophisticated threats, a growing attack surface, and the global cybersecurity skills shortage," commented Jon Oltsik, ESG's Senior Principal Analyst, ESG Fellow, and founder of ESG's cybersecurity practice. "These sessions aim to bring clarity to critical and rapidly changing cybersecurity areas, helping cybersecurity professionals meet security requirements and support the business."
Attendees can also watch ESG's Oltsik and Candy Alexander, President, Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) share results from the fifth annual ESG/ISSA research on The Life and Times of Cybersecurity Professionals (session code AST-T07). This session will offer advice for how cybersecurity leaders can help educate their colleagues on cybersecurity priorities. This session is also available on demand for registered users on the RSA Conference website.
In addition to these sessions, ESG will hold the firm's third annual RSA Conference breakfast event to share insights on some of the most important cybersecurity trends that are top of mind for CISOs. Topics covered during this breakfast will include the state of zero trust security strategies; secure access service edge (SASE) priorities, budgets, and organizational dynamics; the impact of XDR on the modern SOC and managed services; securing the identity perimeter; and more. This year's breakfast will be held as a live virtual event the week after RSA Conference on Tuesday, May 25th at 12:00 PM EST. This invitation-only event is available to ESG clients and credentialed media members only. To request an invitation, please contact lauren.childers@esg-global.com.
For more information about ESG's cybersecurity practice and research, please visit ESG's website.
About ESG
Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) is an integrated technology analysis, research, and strategy firm providing market intelligence, actionable insight, and go-to-market content services to the global technology community.
