SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company that engages consumers, announced today the launch of Entravision Digital, which consolidates its digital reach, data, creative and programmatic capabilities into a unified solutions offering. Entravision Digital unites the performance and branding capabilities of its technology platforms, providing a full-funnel marketing stack that empowers both U.S. and global brands and apps to optimize their marketing operations and drive business results.
"By combining our comprehensive digital capabilities into Entravision Digital, advertisers and agencies have a single source to access a rich combination of audiences, media, performance solutions, and consumer insights," said Walter F. Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Entravision. "Entravision Digital has a global reach and is an exceptional complement to our television, radio and digital media assets serving the U.S. Hispanic market. We are excited to extend the Entravision brand to these businesses and look forward to continued success in the media technology marketplace."
"Our digital solutions have been very successful in connecting content and technology with targeted audiences, benefiting app marketers and multicultural advertisers," said Luis Barragué, President of Entravision Digital. "We believe we have created a unique and comprehensive digital offering and will continue to evaluate potential acquisitions that would accelerate growth and complement our culture and mission."
Entravision Digital includes Entravision's Smadex's programmatic mobile-first DSP solution; AudioEngage, its audio advertising platform; ScrollerAds, its optimized video advertising marketplace; Dataxpand, its international data management platform and audience marketplace with consumer insights; and its U.S. Hispanic marketing solutions for SME (small and medium enterprises) and national advertisers.
