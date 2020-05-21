SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company that engages consumers, announced today it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Denver Post. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
Entravision is a leader in the Colorado market, receiving numerous recognitions in the past, including 24 Emmy awards in 13 categories in 2019. This is the first time Entravision has been named to The Denver Post's Top Workplaces 2020 list. The specific rankings of companies and how they are placed in three categories, small, mid-size and large, will be announced at a special awards celebration to be held later this year.
"We are extremely proud and honored to be recognized by The Denver Post as a top workplace in the state of Colorado," said Don Daboub, Senior Vice President of Entravision Colorado. "This is a testament to the hard work and effort put forth by all our employees and the Company as a whole. It is truly impressive to witness the commitment in delivering unparalleled content to our audiences and unique opportunities for our advertisers, all while maintaining an exciting, enjoyable and rewarding workplace. We are pleased to accept this award and congratulate all the other winners."
"For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This differentiation is more important than ever in today's tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it's fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention."
About Entravision Communications Corporation
Entravision is a diversified global media, and marketing technology company that reaches and engages consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. The Company's portfolio includes Entravision Digital, a digital media and advertising technology platform that delivers performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.
About Energage
Energage, a certified B-corporation, offers web-based solutions and advisory services that help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. Home of Top Workplaces research, Energage offers solutions that collect, understand and amplify the voice of the employee, enabling organizations to reduce unwanted turnover, lower recruiting costs and increase retention. Based on more than 13 years of culture research, advanced comparative analytics, and patented algorithms trained on more than 20 million employees at 58,000 companies, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization. For more information, please visit energage.com.