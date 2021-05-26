NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entrepreneur Interviews ZiphyCare Founder and CEO
Dr. Rada Sumareva; Innovative HealthTech Start-Up Also Featured in Crain's New York Health Pulse
"Bringing physicians to patients' homes with the help of state-of-the-art technologies." - Entrepreneur
Sustained media coverage continues to grow for innovative at-home in-person Telemedicine service ZiphyCare. Entrepreneur Magazine spoke with the HealthTech start-up's Founder and CEO Dr. Rada Sumareva.
Read the conversation and watch an expanded video version, here:
https://www.entrepreneur.com/video/370882
ZiphyCare is proud to continue its collaboration with the New York City Mayor's Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV). ENDGBV's Training Team provided tailored training on topics across the spectrum of gender-based violence to assist with ZiphyCare's on-site staff and their ability to identify and respond appropriately to signs of intimate partner violence (IPV). Crain's New York recently featured the news in their Health Pulse column.
Entrepreneur Magazine – Excerpt:
How This Health Tech Entrepreneur Aims to Bring Quality Healthcare to Patients' Homes;
The founder and CEO of ZiphyCare shares how her digital health company is bringing physicians to patients' homes with the help of state-of-the-art technologies.
"Dr. Rada Sumareva is on a mission to bring quality healthcare to the country's most vulnerable communities. As a healthcare provider, entrepreneur, philanthropist and advocate, she works around the clock to bring her innovative solutions to help those in need. She sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss how her latest venture, ZiphyCare, aims to bring physicians to patients' homes through technology. Currently, ZiphyCare is operating in New York and New Jersey with graduate expansion plans to Florida in the next few months."
More About ZiphyCare:
ZiphyCare is a B2B health tech company, whose mission is to bring quality healthcare to those most in need, by overcoming pervasive barriers to healthcare delivery. Our model is patient-centric, targeting cost, access and quality. A team of Medical industry professionals, technologists and digital health experts have developed proprietary software and patented technology to bridge the gaps between patients, primary and specialty care, and Payers. Our focus is on healthcare value - Access, care management/coordination, member compliance/adherence, and closing quality care gaps. ZiphyCare employs leading edge technology to bring these capabilities into the home and areas remote from typical "brick and mortar" facilities.
ZiphyCare provides a remote examination experience that approximates a doctor-present exam more closely than any other telemedicine offering currently on the market, because it allows physicians not only to see and hear patients remotely, but also to conduct in-depth screenings and exams using hospital-grade, FDA-registered diagnostic equipment deployed by trained onsite care coordinators (OCCs) acting as the "physician's hands" at the patient location. The Ziphy toolbox communications link enables split-screen viewing, so that the physician has a full view and audio of the patient at all times, while simultaneously viewing real-time video of patient's diagnostic images and information transmitted by the OCC using the toolbox. Exam information is securely stored for future diagnostic or therapeutic use and can be exported for data study related symptomatology and spread. Visit http://www.ziphycare.com
