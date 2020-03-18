SUNNYVALE, California, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rajashree Varma, Founder and CEO of Arth Systems and VP of Alliances at Xoriant, has been recognized as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Star by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), for her achievements as a diverse leader and advocate in the field of enterprise information technology. The WBE Star Award is the nation's premier recognition for excellence among women-owned businesses, and honors fourteen women leading in American business communities across their respective fields.
Varma found her passion for diversity unmet by the world of enterprise IT, until she first joined forces with Xoriant early in her career. There, she was able to nurture her passion for technology without sacrificing her advocacy for diverse technologists and leaders. After many years of close collaboration with her, Xoriant acquired Arth Systems' enterprise business in 2019, in a move Varma calls one of her 'proudest moments in business'.
In growing Arth Systems from an early stage to acquisition stage startup, Varma embraced her commitment to female representation in technology. "When I first started my business, the first 10 employees were women. It is hard for women to continue to work, especially after having a baby, so being able to empower them was rewarding," said Varma.
As a result, Arth System developed an outstanding record as a system integration services provider, earning them a prestigious partnership with Microsoft as an 'Approved and Preferred Technology Vendor' and a 'Microsoft Silver Partner'. Xoriant's acquisition of Arth Systems further cemented their alliance with Microsoft, as well as their shared vision of an equal-opportunity, open, and collaborative work culture.
The founder and CEO credits her entrepreneurial success to her involvement in WBENC's robust network of female business leaders and entrepreneurs.
"I strongly believe in the power of networks," said Varma. "Through the WBENC there are intelligent and savvy female entrepreneurs that I have the privilege to learn from. It's also incredibly rewarding to provide support to emerging WBEs (Woman-Owned Business Enterprise) that are just beginning their journeys."
As one of the few female leaders in the technology industry, Varma has made it her mission to support up -and-coming female entrepreneurs and technologists. She is not only a part of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, or WBENC, but also a part of their regional partner organization WBEC-Pacific. Her advocacy also includes organizations such as CloudGirls, WIT, WPO, and Ada Academy. In awarding Varma a 2020 WBE Star Award, WBENC recognizes Varma's robust history of advocacy and achievement. Varma is also a past winner of WBEC-Pacific chapter 2018 President's for Volunteer of the Year Award, as well as the WBE of the Year 2019 award in class 1.
"This honor is a well-deserved testament to the collaborative power that Raj brings to all of her work. Xoriant recognizes and nurtures talent irrespective of any biases and Raj is a true example of this," said Girish Gaitonde, Founder and CEO of Xoriant. "Her ability to build effective teams, bring in high potential business alliances and client centric solutions makes her an indispensable asset for clients and an integral member of the Xoriant leadership team."
About WBENC
WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and more than 15,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org
About Arth Systems
Arth Systems is a software engineering professional services company and a systems integrator, enabling small and mid-market businesses to improve their productivity and streamline IT operations - through the integration of Microsoft cloud technology in verticals like Hi-Tech, retail and healthcare sectors. Arth experts work with clients to add value in appropriate areas of need, as well as enable them to maximize their investments in technology by integrating the right solutions. Arth Systems past and present clientele include big name companies such as Microsoft, Vulcan, Costco, and more.
About Xoriant
Xoriant is a Silicon Valley-headquartered global company with 14+ locations and 3600+ software professionals focused on software product engineering, system integration and digital transformation solutions and managed services for Hi-tech, finance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare industries. Clients choose Xoriant for its deep focus on new, integrated, end-to-end digital transformation managed services. For both technology companies and enterprises, from startups to the Fortune 100, they leverage their expertise in emerging technologies to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate time to market and keep their clients competitive. Across their technology focus areas – Product Engineering, DevOps, Cloud, Infrastructure & Security, Big Data & Analytics, Data Management & Governance, Digital, and IoT – every solution they develop benefits from their product engineering pedigree. For 30 years and counting, they have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships they have with their clients.
Contact:
Ritu Rungta
ritu.rungta@xoriant.com
+91-22-30511000
+1-408-743-4400
