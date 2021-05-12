LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoosterMoney, the allowance and chore tracking app, reveals kids are now earning $9.35 a week, versus $7.26 pre-lockdown (Q1 '21 vs Q1' 20). The increase has come from kids embracing their entrepreneurial spirit, doing extra jobs at home, and selling things online, like old toys and clothes.
Kids are also saving an impressive 48%, inline with rising adult savings rates*. The money kids are spending is increasingly going online with games like Roblox & Fortnite on the rise.
Will Carmichael, RoosterMoney CEO, says:
"The Kids Allowance Report has been running for over four years now reflecting children's relationship with money. It's great to see that, despite the challenges for families stuck at home, it has encouraged opportunities for kids to develop money skills that will stick with them for life."
Average kids allowance - risen 29%
Average kids allowance per week
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Lockdown begins
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
$7.26
$8.53
$9.26
$9.85
$9.35
Extra chores completed - doubled
Extra chores per child, per week
Q1 2020
Pre lockdown
Q1 2021
1.00
2.36
Top earning chores
1. Mowing lawn
$8.59
2. Washing car
$5.73
3. Raking leaves
$4.91
4. Washing windows
$2.13
5. Helping make dinner
$1.92
Spending - dominated by digital gaming
Top items to spend on
Q1 2020:
Q1 2021:
1. Books & magazines
1. Roblox (+4)
2. PlayStation
2. Lego (+2)
3. Candy
3. Books & Magazines (-2)
4. Lego
4. Fortnite (+2)
5. Roblox
5. PlayStation (-3)
6. Fortnite
6. Candy (-3)
7. Phones
7. Minecraft (new)
8. Nintendo
8. Nintendo (-)
9. Xbox
9. Phones (-2)
10. Pokemon
10. Dolls (new)
Selling items – on the increase
% of kids selling items
Q1 - 2020
Q1 - 2021
2%
12%
Top selling platforms
1. Ebay
2. Etsy
3. Depop
4. Craigslist
5. Poshmark
*tradingeconomics.com/united-states/personal-savings
Data: Kids Allowance Report, sample 50,000 users, 01/04/19-31/03/21.
