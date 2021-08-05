Kelly O’Neill from Fusion of Iron & Earth is the first guest on season three of the SurePayroll Back of the Napkin podcast. O’Neill, a former marketing leader at General Motors, started her award-winning art studio from little more than clay, scrap metal, sheer determination, and a passion to honor her father's legacy. O’Neill also nurtures young, aspiring artists through arts, education, and enrichment at Detroit’s Mint Artists Guild.