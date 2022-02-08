NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Product verification and identification technology company Entrupy today announced the beta launch of Entrupy Brij, a platform that enables anyone to mint an NFT of a physical object. Built to be easy to use and accessible to all, the app-based solution generates an immutable and verifiable link between a real-world item and its digital identity on the blockchain using only images of the object.
Entrupy, whose AI-driven solutions for luxury product and sneaker authentication are used by retailers and resellers around the world, created Brij to be a flexible solution that brings new opportunities to mint and use NFTs. During the beta period, the company is inviting individuals and organizations such as collectors, creators, traders and manufacturers, to join as testers and explore the many ways they can drive value by bridging the physical and digital worlds.
"Now that the concept of NFTs is reaching the mainstream, we want to offer the world a simple way to create and use these unique, traceable and transferable digital assets. Over time, we see Brij becoming a standard that solves issues of ownership and provenance of ANY existing physical good via NFT. More importantly, we want to bring legitimacy to the concept and true value of NFTs, as I believe there is a lot of 'there' there," said Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder and CEO of Entrupy. "Whether you're a sneakerhead who wants to trade their kicks for crypto currency, an artist trying to monetize their physical artwork, or someone who just wants to catalogue their possessions from the meatspace to the metaverse, Entrupy Brij will let you do it, and do it easily. "
Entrupy Brij leverages the fact that every physical object, like every NFT, has characteristics that are unique on an individual, item-level basis. This is true even for items that are mass-produced. With just simple images from anyone's smartphone, Brij can detect these minute details and incorporate them in the NFT, ensuring each is unique and corresponds only to one unique object. Once the NFT has been minted, the owner has the unprecedented ability to perform various valuable actions with it. Uses can include importing into the metaverse, using it for proof of ownership, showing provenance, tracking asset value, verifying authenticity and trading on non-traditional marketplaces and platforms.
The technology has already been tested and fine-tuned for use on sneakers and other footwear, handbags, apparel, accessories and sporting goods (baseballs, helmets, other game day merchandise) as well as with original artwork in a variety of mediums. Entrupy is currently developing capabilities for multiple additional types of mintable goods including collectibles (action figures, comics), cars (including parts and accessories), rare items (stamps, coins, documents, autographed memorabilia), antiques and more. Further, the company is exploring partnerships and planning to release integrations with relevant blockchains, wallets, marketplaces and manufacturers in the near future.
"We haven't yet scratched the surface of the many ways people can benefit from the connection of the physical and digital worlds. It's an exciting time, and we look forward to working with other innovators to push the boundaries of what's possible," continued Srinivasan.
For more information or to join the beta program, visit: EntrupyBrij
About Entrupy
Entrupy is a SaaS company that uses computer vision algorithms and microscopy to identify and verify physical goods, adding security and protecting transactions and retail and resale. Founded and based in New York, the company's patented, proprietary solutions including luxury product authentication, sneaker authentication and product fingerprinting are used globally by businesses, governments and other organizations for whom maintaining trust is mission critical. Investors include DG Lab Fund, deep learning pioneer and Chief AI Scientist at Meta , Yann LeCun, serial entrepreneur and investor Zach Coelius, cloud computing pioneer and Google VP of Infrastructure Eric Brewer, and Japanese venture capital firm, Accord Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.entrupy.com.
Media Contact
Sherry Smith, Entrupy, +1 917-545-6493, sherry@entrupy.com
SOURCE Entrupy