CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EntryLogic, Inc., a new entrant in the Visitor Management space, today announced the release of their new Visitor Management Platform. EntryLogic is a cloud-based solution enabling organizations to efficiently manage and track the movement of both employees and visitors. The solution is designed to deliver unmatched safety and efficiency by leveraging technology to streamline lobby operations. The system offers touchless sign in, the ability to invite and pre-register guests, and real-time notifications to hosts.
In addition to host notifications for visitor arrivals, EntryLogic enables instant communication and provides an accurate account of all those present during an emergency. A push notification system ensures efficiency and equips you with a way to deliver precise instructions to both guests and employees during critical times. EntryLogic also provides organizations the opportunity to present and record the visitors acceptance of Visitor Agreements, ensuring consistent communication of important terms and policies. Companies can also collect accurate data and track visitor information to ensure employee safety, increase facility security, and take an important step towards meeting compliance requirements in some regulated industries.
"As offices begin to re-open, the need to provide a safe and secure environment for both your employees and guests is more important than ever", said Michael Crincoli, CEO of EntryLogic. "Understanding who and when people are present in your facility is increasingly important. EntryLogic can immediately impact the efficiency of your lobby operations, and instantly improve the safety and security of your facility." When asked about the future of the platform, Michael said, "As we look forward to the future, we are excited about the opportunity to continually expand our platform to meet the evolving needs of the market."
EntryLogic offers four plans starting at $99/month: Business - for single location companies with up to 50 employees; Business Plus - for companies up to three locations (100 employees/location); and the Enterprise plan - for larger employee-bases with multiple locations. EntryLogic also offers Building Manager, a unique plan specifically designed to support facilities with multiple tenants. Building Manager provides lobby operation teams full control over the facility, while each tenant has access to their own reporting and can provide guests with their own visitor experience. FREE Trials for all plans are available on EntryLogic.com.
EntryLogic also offers pre-configured bundles of their hardware. These bundles include all of the necessary hardware (tablets, badge printers, ID/Card scanners, and supplies) needed to provide a seamless experience. All of the EntryLogic hardware is designed to optimize the user experience, performance of the platform, and deliver unrivalled ease of use and value for customers.
To learn more about EntryLogic, visit https://entrylogic.com/.
About EntryLogic: EntryLogic is visitor management platform, designed to enable organizations to efficiently manage and track the movement of both employees and visitors. EntryLogic leverages technology to streamline lobby operations, through a cloud-based application, self-services tablets, and hardware solutions specifically designed to seamlessly deliver unmatched safety and efficiency for your facility and staff.
