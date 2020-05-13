CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) and Investment Advisor magazine have announced their list of finalists for the 2020 Asset Manager and Strategist of the Year Awards. Now in its 16th year, the awards program recognizes high-conviction portfolio managers that exemplify investment management best practices.
To be eligible for the Asset Manager and Strategist of the Year Awards, a manager must have at least three years of experience and $200 million in assets under management. The manager's strategy must also be open to new investors, and broadly available on the Envestnet platform.
As in previous years, finalists were chosen from hundreds of portfolio managers in each category using the systematic, proprietary, and multi-factor evaluation methodology developed by Envestnet | PMC (https://www.investpmc.com/), Envestnet's Portfolio Management Consultants group. A broad spectrum of qualitative and quantitative criteria are considered during the selection process, including performance, investment process and style, composite, firm profile, tax efficiency, and customer service.
"We are proud to team up once again with Investment Advisor to shine a spotlight on managers and strategists that truly go above and beyond for investors," said Tim Clift, Chief Investment Strategist of Envestnet | PMC. "All of this year's award finalists have shown that active management can reap significant rewards for investors. Highlighting what drives their performance is a vital service for the asset management industry."
In addition to the seven categories, an overall Manager of the Year exemplifying investment management excellence will be chosen from among the winners. All award recipients will be featured in the July 2020 issue of Investment Advisor.
Award winners are usually announced during the Envestnet Advisor Summit, which has been canceled this year due to health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Envestnet is planning to provide financial professionals with digital access to Advisor Summit content on-demand. This year's Asset Manager and Strategist of the Year Award winners will be announced during the digital on-demand presentation of Envestnet Advisor Summit content. For more information, please visit https://www.envestnet.com/advisorsummit/.
"Our readers are keen to learn more about strategies and solutions that can help their clients grow and protect their wealth, especially at a time like this," said Janet Levaux, Editor-in-Chief of Investment Advisor. "Envestnet | PMC's analysis identifying the top managers and strategies in an extremely crowded field is important for enabling advisors and their clients to navigate market volatility. We join our partners at Envestnet in congratulating this year's award finalists, and we are eager to bring their insights to the attention of the broader industry."
Finalists for the 2020 Asset Manager and Strategist of the Year Awards are:
Large Cap Equity (two awards)
The Alley Co.—Alley Dividend Portfolio
Brown Advisory—Large Cap Growth
Dana Investment Advisors—Large Cap Equity
Parnassus Investments—Core Equity Fund
Small/SMID/Mid Cap (two awards)
- Mid Cap
EARNEST Partners—Mid Cap Core
Wells Fargo Asset Management—Special Mid Cap Value
- Small and SMID
Fuller & Thaler Asset Management—Behavioral Small-Cap Equity
The London Co.—SMID Managed Account Strategy
Global, International, and Emerging Market (one award)
ClearBridge Investments—International Growth ADR SMA
Columbia Threadneedle Investments—Columbia Emerging Markets Fund
Epoch Investment Partners—Epoch Non-US ADR Strategy
Fixed Income (one award)
GW&K Investment Management—Enhanced Core Bond Strategy
T. Rowe Price—Bank Loan
Impact (one award)
Boston Common Asset Management—Boston Common International Equity
Breckinridge Capital Advisors—Intermediate Sustainable Tax Efficient SMA
Liquid Alternatives (one award)
BlackRock—BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance—Global Macro Absolute Return Strategy
Strategist (one award)
Capital Group—American Funds Core Models
New Frontier Advisors—New Frontier Global Strategic ETF Portfolios
The name of the awards, formerly known as the Separately Managed Account (SMA) Manager and Strategist of the Year Awards, was changed in 2018 to better reflect the scope of the asset management community, and allow the addition of more categories.
