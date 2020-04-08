CHICAGO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world has changed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the pandemic has had a dramatic impact on Americans' financial lives. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) today announced a special free offer of its MyBlocks™ financial planning tool, by Envestnet | MoneyGuide, to give consumers access to planning solutions that they can explore on their own through a financial advisor.
Advisors within the financial services community can make MyBlocks available for free to clients and prospects for the next 90 days. Envestnet will also provide employees of its enterprise and RIA customers with free access to MyBlocks during this period. MyBlocks is a leading digital client engagement tool that breaks down key financial wellness topics, such as retirement planning and protecting your family, into bite-size modules, known as "blocks." These interactive modules allow clients to explore their financial lives on their own and discover answers to questions they may have. Advisors can then utilize this information to begin financial planning conversations.
"While we cannot manufacture masks or ventilators, we want to do our part to help as many Americans as possible during this time of crisis," said Bill Crager, CEO of Envestnet. "We are providing the broader advisor community with free access to our MyBlocks planning tool to help more people across the country navigate through this turbulent time."
Envestnet is also providing complimentary 90-day access to Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation to enable the availability of Envestnet | Yodlee FinApps within MyBlocks. Clients can construct a full picture of assets, liabilities, and other financial information—and have the ability to track finances to evaluate and forecast future expenses and income, measure their financial health, and answer questions such as, "Is it okay to spend?"
All Americans can self-register for MyBlocks through a link provided by their advisors—and utilize MyBlocks to obtain a pulse-check on how they are doing financially, identify how long their money will last, protect their families, help enable a path to achieve financial freedom, and much more.
"The fear of the unknown is most stressful," said Tony Leal, President of Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "Having a plan, regardless of how detailed, can help relieve the stress caused by these tough financial times."
Non-MoneyGuide subscribers interested in requesting a complimentary trial of MyBlocks can visit https://www.moneyguidepro.com/static/MyBlocks-Financial-Wellness.htm. As part of the trial, advisors can benefit from Envestnet | MoneyGuide's award-winning advisor support and onboarding resources. For every financial plan created from MyBlocks during the offer period, Envestnet will donate $1 (up to $25,000) to Feeding America.
"April is National Financial Literacy Month, and as parents are home with their families, we hope they'll take this opportunity to have a conversation about finances with our nation's future investors, as they can benefit greatly from these digital tools to learn about risk, how to best apply money toward credit card debt and student loans, and how to build an emergency account," added Mr. Leal.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.
Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered investment advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.
More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.
For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on Twitter @ENVintel. For more information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide, please visit www.moneyguidepro.com and follow us on Twitter at @ENVMoneyGuide.
