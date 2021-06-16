PROVO, Utah, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enveyo, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) and logistics software provider, today announced Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Enveyo as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021.
The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.
Enveyo earned this year's SDCE Top Supply Chain Projects Award for its implementation of cloud-based logistics software solutions Modeling, Insights, and Audit for leading contact lens manufacturer, CooperVision. CooperVision selected Enveyo's suite of solutions to optimize their carrier contract negotiation process and efficiently implement two-day residential shipping while reducing overall costs. The successful Enveyo software implementation yielded CooperVision savings of over $4.7 million in base transportation costs. CooperVision also reduced its shipping spend by 16% overall, despite a 31% increase in total shipping and a 200% jump in residential shipments. Jim Fiorino, Director of Distribution for CooperVision said, "Without Enveyo's tools, this simply wouldn't have been possible. We got the set of tools we needed to solve our shipping challenges and the right partner to help us navigate them."
"We're proud to be selected as a Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Supply Chain Project," says Coby Nilsson, co-founder and CEO for Enveyo. "Our partnership with CooperVision reflects our supply chain efforts to transform the way technology drives logistics with big data strategy. Our carrier-agnostic platform enables companies to turn their shipping operations into a competitive advantage."
"The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate," says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry's strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead."
About Enveyo
Enveyo is transforming the way technology drives logistics. As the only multi-carrier parcel TMS provider enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility, organizations are optimizing their shipping operations with Enveyo's cloud-based suite of solutions. Powered by a robust enterprise data management platform, Enveyo provides real-time access to meaningful reporting to increase efficiencies for customers across industries including retail, medical, financial, government, aerospace, fulfillment & third-party logistics companies. To learn more about how Enveyo is transforming logistics, visit enveyo.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com.
