SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Envida, the nation's leading, female-founded multifamily creative agency, is changing the leasing game by reaching untapped audiences through innovative and custom social media ad strategies, turning lead generation into secured apartment leases.
"With more than twelve years in the multifamily housing industry and over 3,500 properties leased, it's all about staying ahead of the curve," said Envida Co-Founder and Creative Director Candie Guay. "Our five key methods include high-touch leasing team relationships, cohesive branding, relevant targeting, results-driven reporting and impactful content strategy."
Envida is leveraging Instagram and TikTok Influencers to build online buzz by creating authentic content to reach larger audiences in order to generate more leases. With the average user spending 52 minutes per day on TikTok, Envida is optimizing the opportunity to reach untapped audiences by activating influencer partnerships.
"Most recently, one of our strategic TikTok partnerships generated nearly 10,000 engagements, over 80,000 views and most importantly, several new leases just from promoting the property," said Guay. "Ultimately, that one influencer partnership with this particular property generated an approximate revenue of $90,000 per year."
In addition to influencer partnerships, Envida turns social media leads to leases through tailor-made paid ad strategies. Envida's focus on exceeding the industry standards has contributed to sweeping KPIs across board. This made-to-measure mindset has resulted in a 6.6% average click-through-rate for client ads, compared to the industry average of 0.99%, as well as a $0.27 average cost-per-click for client ads, compared to the industry average of $1.81.
"Envida was the missing piece to our apartment marketing operation," said Nighthawk Equity Managing Member Garret Lynch. "We didn't even know some of the services they provide existed or that we even needed them!"
No multifamily property is off limits as Envida has a nationwide network of local photographers and videographers who help to create authentic, on-brand content. Envida's creative team has hand-selected its network in nearly 180 cities with all photographers and videographers specializing in capturing lifestyle-based real estate content and helping to paint the picture for current residents and prospects alike.
"From their responsiveness, to their comprehensive reporting options, to their ability to strategize and brainstorm creative campaigns, the Envida team is not only extremely professional, but also really great to work with," said The Habitat Company Digital Marketing Specialist Hannah Inayoshi.
Envida's dedication to building client relationships and executing innovative campaigns is the reason 95% of their client portfolio is referral-based and why 100% of their partners rely on them to turn their online communities into real-life residents.
About Envida
Envida is the nation's leading multifamily creative agency, providing digital and social media services for over a thousand multifamily, real estate and property management companies. With more than twelve years in the industry and over 3,500 properties leased, Envida turns leads into leases through innovative and custom social media ad strategies and influencer partnerships. Voted Top 300 in Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work 2020, featured on The List TV as national social media contributors, ADDY Award winner for Best Social Media/Interactive Series and national Google and Facebook partners. For more information visit http://www.envida.com.
