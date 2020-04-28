SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enview, a San Francisco-based company that is pioneering the analysis of 3D geospatial data using artificial intelligence and massively-parallel computing, today announced that they've closed a round of funding that will enable the company to accelerate development and hiring in support of public sector and energy momentum.
BrightCap Ventures led the round with participation from Ahoy Capital and existing investors Crosslink Capital and Skype Co-Founder Toivo Annus.
"We are excited to back a highly experienced team with a superior product. There is a demonstrated need to automate the virtualization of the physical world precisely and efficiently and Enview is clearly addressing that need," commented BrightCap's Managing Partner Elina Halatcheva.
"We're proud to have partners who believe and support the vision of Enview and who are enabling us to meet the demands of the market," said Enview CEO and Co-founder San Gunawardana.
The announcement comes shortly after the company recently entered into a contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to deploy Enview's AI analytics capabilities for use by the 60th Air Mobility Wing (60 AMW) and was awarded a strategic expansion with the U.S. Air Force. In addition to those efforts is the ability for other groups across the U.S. DoD to align similar requirements and obtain matching funds from the Air Force that accelerate development and deliver core capabilities across different services and missions. Enview also recently executed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) focused on improving user experiences with LiDAR data and automating 3D GEOINT.
Enview Releases SaaS for Automated 3D Geospatial Analysis
Enview's proprietary technology has been deployed at TRL 9 for Fortune 500 companies for automated 3D mapping of terrain, buildings, vegetation, and infrastructure. The company uses artificial intelligence, 3D computer vision, and scalable high-performance computing to automatically analyze 3D data at unprecedented speed and scale. This month, Enview will release an invitation-only SaaS offering that enables the visualization of the massive amounts of data Enview is able to process. For the public sector, this is one step towards enabling access to Tactical Organic Geospatial Analysis to enhance theater-level decision-making.
"Enview's platform empowers operational end-users to easily virtualize the physical world and derive automated insights that enhance a variety of missions, including route planning, off-road mobility, and urban mapping," said Gunawardana.
Company Accelerates Hiring to Meet Public Sector Demands
Funding will also be used to accelerate hiring of various positions across the company to meet public and private sector demand. This includes engineering support for data science, machine learning, and full stack web development, as well as numerous other roles across product, marketing, and sales. Visit http://enview.com/about/careers to learn more.
About Enview
Enview is the world's leading 3D Geospatial Analytics company. The Silicon Valley-based company exists to protect people and critical infrastructure, and to enhance national security by mapping the world in 3D. The Enview AI Engine reveals what was previously invisible by fusing human and machine intelligence. Enview combines expertise in remote sensing, computer vision, and geospatial big data to enable energy and government customers to see the invisible, predict future threats, and prevent those threats from becoming incidents. For more information and a demo, visit enview.com or email us at info@enview.com.