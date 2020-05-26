SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enview, a pioneer in the scalable processing of 3D geospatial data, today announced that they've raised $12M in an oversubscribed round of funding initially announced last month.
Statkraft Ventures, a Europe-based, energy-focused Venture Capital Fund, joined lead investor BrightCap Ventures with additional participation from Ahoy Capital and existing investors Crosslink Capital and Skype Co-Founder Toivo Annus.
"We´re excited to invest into an inspiring team and tech at Enview ready to further increase data-processing and analytics capabilities of their customers working around critical energy infrastructure. We do see a clear need for modelling the world in 3D in different verticals and are proud to back Enview on their journey of applying this tech to additional use cases, customers and geographies," said Alexander Küppers from Statkraft Ventures.
Enview has built the world's most scalable AI platform to enable rapid, automated classification of 3D point clouds. Enview's unique methods for processing 3D data were specifically designed to work where traditional 2D image processing fails. The ability to process 3D data at unmatched scale and speed enables governments and energy companies to create digital twins of their physical world, rapidly identify change, and reduce time to action.
"Even in these unprecedented times, we're honored to see the support and enthusiasm for Enview from both the public and private sectors," said Enview CEO and co-founder San Gunawardana. "Over the last few months, we've seen great momentum from government contracts as well as energy companies looking to Enview for a wide range of use cases from protecting critical infrastructure to emergency response and off-road mobility. With these partnerships, we're able to grow our team and accelerate our development to meet these market demands."
Funding will also be used to accelerate hiring of various positions across the company to meet public and private sector demand. Visit enview.com/about/careers to learn more.
About Enview
Enview is the world's leading 3D Geospatial Analytics company. The Silicon Valley-based company exists to protect people and critical infrastructure, and to enhance national security by mapping the world in 3D. The Enview AI Engine reveals what was previously invisible by fusing human and machine intelligence. Enview combines expertise in remote sensing, computer vision, and geospatial big data to enable energy and government customers to see the invisible, predict future threats, and prevent those threats from becoming incidents. For more information and a demo, visit enview.com or email us at info@enview.com.