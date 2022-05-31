New Video Platform Supports Three Resolution Options and Enables Emerging Technologies
RANDOLPH, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Envirosight has released a variable-resolution video capture platform for its industry-leading ROVVER X sewer inspection crawler system. Known as Flexspection, the platform allows wastewater professionals to toggle at will between three video resolution options: standard definition (SD), 720p high definition (HD), and 1080p high definition (HD).
The flexibility empowers operators to throttle resolution based on the varying demands of individual inspection jobs, such as workflow requirements, upload capacity, client and regulatory expectations, data storage method, and intended use. HD data not only enables more detailed sewer assessment, it also allows municipalities to accumulate data that will remain compliant and actionable as standards evolve. Contractors deploying Flexspection can easily use the same crawler and software across multiple clients, projects and standards.
Flexspection's HD options also facilitate the adoption of emerging technologies like AI-assisted inspections and automated defect coding, as well as capabilities like photogrammetry and on-screen feature measurement.
"There's no such thing as a typical sewer inspection anymore," said Allison Symonds, senior marketing communications manager for Envirosight. "Sometimes, operators need flexible data that can quickly transfer from remote worksites, and other times they need HD images to pinpoint exact defects in a pipe. Flexspection puts the operator in charge, ensuring that our customers can keep essential infrastructure – and the communities they serve – safe, clean and healthy."
For more information or to schedule a demo of Flexspection for ROVVER X, visit https://inbound.envirosight.com/flexspection
Media Contact
Allison Symonds, Envirosight, 973-252-6700, marketing@envirosight.com
SOURCE Envirosight