FREDERICK, Md., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Envistacom, LLC will divest its technology development business unit, the Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), as a standalone business. The official name of the new company will be Apothym Technologies Group, LLC, but it will continue to be known as ATG.
"This development is the fulfillment of our strategy when we began ATG," said Alan Carson, President of Envistacom. "Over the last three years, ATG has made great strides in both virtualization and antenna development and will continue to develop new and innovative technologies based on both warfighter and commercial market requirements. This change will allow both Envistacom and ATG to focus on their respective markets."
Apothym Technologies Group will be headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, with a research and development center in Frederick, MD. Michael Geist, Envistacom's current SVP of Strategy & Technology, will lead the company as President and will be supported by the current ATG team and an independent board of directors.
"We're in an unprecedented time of technology advancement in the field of satellite communications. The emergence of highly customized next-generation satellite constellations demonstrates that the capabilities we are developing today will address tomorrow's needs," said Michael Geist, President of ATG. "With six patents and numerous others pending in the areas of transport virtualization and advanced antenna technologies, we aim to exceed our customer's requirements. Today's announcement is aligned with our commitment to our developmental customers and technology partners to deliver best in class, focused capabilities in support of their operational strategy."
ATG will officially launch during the SATELLITE 2022 conference, which will take place from March 21 to 24, 2022 in Washington, DC.
About Apothym Technologies Group, LLC
Founded in 2022, Apothym Technologies Group (ATG) delivers products and capabilities that enable ubiquitous and secure wireless connectivity. Those solutions are derived from the company's focus on developing a transport virtualization platform and advanced multi-beam, multi-frequency antenna technologies. ATG is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, with an additional research and development center in Frederick, MD.
About Envistacom, LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Envistacom provides communications, cyber, and intelligence solutions, support services and technology to the U.S. DoD and coalition partners in aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for rapid-response, secure technology solutions and subject-matter expertise to support mission critical operations. With an elite team of former military leaders and domain experts located around the world, and multiple indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicles worth over $137B, Envistacom is a trusted partner in protecting military, civilians, and critical infrastructure around the world. Envistacom is a Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (DWOSB). For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, please visit http://www.envistacom.com, and follow @Envistacom on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Anita Whiteside, Envistacom, (470) 255-2500, marketing@envistacom.com
SOURCE Envistacom