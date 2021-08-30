IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Envoy, a full-service connected customer experience consultancy, today announced Caroline Murphy has joined the company as chief growth officer. She will play an integral role on the executive leadership team and oversee all communications and new business development for Envoy across North America. Joining Envoy at an evolutionary time in the company's history, Murphy is the first international hire and one of multiple remote employees to join the team in response to a rapidly changing workforce.
The drastically altered work environment resulting from the pandemic contributed to agency budget cuts and accommodation of necessary work from home resources. As organizations look to the future, many struggle given the ongoing talent shortage and the availability of key skills largely due to outdated hiring practices based on location and educational parameters. To combat this, Envoy is bringing in talent of all types, regardless of location, to deliver the brand and digital experiences that best support its customers' changing needs.
"Having Caroline join our executive team was a huge win for Envoy," said Kevin Bauer, CEO, Envoy. "Her proven track record as a business builder combined with her extensive expertise across multiple disciplines was the perfect fit for our evolved business model of delivering world-class connected customer experiences for our clients."
Based in Toronto, Canada, Murphy is the newest addition to the Envoy team, bringing over two decades of integrated marketing communications experience at the global, national, and local levels. As the head of new business development for North America, she will manage new business and partnerships teams while providing strategic communications counsel to the agency's top clients. Before joining Envoy, Murphy served as vice president, strategic growth at Huge, an experience design and digital marketing agency. Previous agency experience includes McCann Worldgroup, Mosaic, DDB, and Harbinger Communications.
"As I look back on my career, despite having relevant market experience, an opportunity like this might not have been presented to me because of where I live," said Caroline Murphy, chief growth officer, Envoy. "It's because of Envoy's progressive mindset and talent acquisition strategy that I'm able to be part of the team and to continue driving new business growth and increase value for the agency's customers."
Murphy follows the appointment of 10 recent remote hires who reside in centers across the country, including Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Missouri, Maine, Florida, Texas, and Pennsylvania. Committed to bringing in top talent by providing equal opportunities throughout every department, the latest additions consist of creative directors, designers, quality assurance leads, and software engineers.
"The past year took a toll on many organizations, creating new challenges and barriers when it came to recruitment, while also creating an environment for employees to feel safe and supported," said Emma King, chief talent officer, Envoy. "We recognized early on that it was about more than just adapting to change, and we needed to alter the way we think about bringing in new talent. Now more than ever, we're committed to finding the right people to best service our clients whether they are foreign, local, or national."
The appointment follows a year of momentous growth for the company, having recently announced the unification of its three agency brands: Envoy, Bulldog Drummond, and Leviathan under the Envoy name. Driven by changing consumer demands and major digital disruption during the pandemic, the rebrand reflects the company's evolution and commitment to delivering best-in-class, digitally-led experiences for customers across six core practice areas: brand and strategy, B2B and B2C websites, commerce platforms, digital products, digital environments, and marketing and media. Envoy's current portfolio includes McDonald's, Acorns, Vizio, Arlo, TaylorMade, Verizon, Nike, HyperX, and Diageo.
Adds Murphy, "I'm thrilled to be joining the team at such a pivotal moment in the agency's evolution. The agency's in-house multi-disciplinary expertise and proven experience creating world-class physical and digital customer experiences, coupled with an impressive client roster, was a huge attraction. I look forward to continuing to build on the current success and to play a significant role in designing the future for Envoy."
