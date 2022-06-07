Chief Information Security Officer Subhajit Deb and Chief Operating Officer Bob Gallagher bring a combined 50 years worth of experience in their respective fields.
CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Envoy Global, the technology leader that combines access to top legal talent with industry leading technology to bring efficiency and transparency to the global immigration process, announced two new additions to its executive leadership team: Chief Information Security Officer Subhajit Deb and Chief Operating Officer Bob Gallagher.
Deb brings over two decades of experience in the information security, data privacy and risk management practices across industry verticals such as banking, financial, insurance and pharmaceuticals. He holds various cyber security certifications including CISM, CRISC, CPISI, and CIPR. Prior to joining the Envoy team, Deb served as CISO at Dhani Loans and Services, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Max Life Insurance. He previously was the Head of Information Security for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in India and has led several cyber security initiatives as part of the global information security team of Bank of America.
As CISO at Envoy, Deb will maintain Envoy's information security program and oversee protection of company and customer data. "I am excited to join the Envoy Global team and work to ensure Envoy's platform has cutting edge security to help organizations continue to attract and sponsor top foreign talent," said Deb of his new role.
Gallagher joins Envoy Global after 30 years of experience in leading finance, operations and other functions in high-growth organizations, more recently serving as Chief Financial Officer for PE-backed Libra Solutions (formerly Oasis Financial) where he ran the finance, marketing, and HR teams. In his new role, he'll be overseeing the operations and financial functions at Envoy Global in addition to managing relationships with Envoy's affiliate law firms. Gallagher's extensive experience with corporate development strategy will be critical as Envoy continues to expand its footprint in the U.S. and globally.
"I'm looking forward to joining Envoy Global at an exciting time for continued growth," said Gallagher. "I'm thrilled to be working alongside Envoy's internal teams and affiliate law firms to further the company's mission of creating a more seamless, transparent, and accessible immigration process."
"We're thrilled to welcome Subhajit and Bob to our executive leadership team. Both are experts in their respective fields with decades of experience and all reflect our commitment to continual growth," said Dick Burke, JD, President and CEO of Envoy Global. "I look forward to working alongside them as we continue our global expansion."
