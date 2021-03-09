IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Envoy, an end-to-end digital consultancy that accelerates growth through connected customer experiences, today announced the launch of Envoy Ventures, the company's investment arm dedicated to helping brands take full advantage of the opportunities today's accelerated digital economy offers. Through its initial $10 million fund, Envoy Ventures has already invested in three companies including Kapsul connected air conditioners, Kopari beauty, and Violux UV-C light cleaning.
"There is an emerging model for early-stage investing in today's digital economy, an environment where native consumer-driven digital trends are only accelerating following the impact of the pandemic. Envoy Ventures aims to take it a step further, partnering with pioneers to build the brands and experiences of the future, and empowering them to ride the new wave of digital opportunity," said Kevin Bauer, CEO of Envoy. "We started Envoy Ventures to prove that combining highly accomplished brand-building and digital experience consultants with early-stage investment and operating principles we can make businesses go further, faster."
From 2009-2019, the e-commerce market grew a steady 10%. Then the pandemic hit and e-commerce growth accelerated over 25%, in just three months. This explosive growth and dependency on e-commerce has created an unparalleled opportunity for direct-to-consumer brands, while also demanding these brands navigate go-to-market strategies faster than ever before. Envoy Ventures, in partnership with Innovate Partners, a leading investment firm focused on early and growth stage venture capital, is helping brands navigate the global digital economy with accelerated capital and services to keep up with the pace of e-commerce proliferation. The Envoy Ventures management team includes Kevin Bauer, CEO of Envoy and Bob Allison, managing partner and founder, Innovate Partners. Bauer and Allison are also joined by operating partners Russ and Ryan Rommelfanger and Michael Bennett, co-founders of Envoy.
Kevin has a diverse background spanning over twenty-five years as an executive, entrepreneur, investor and investment banker and has worked on more than forty transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $5 billion. Bob brings more than two decades of private equity and venture investment experience with a focus in technology, health and wellness and consumer-based companies. In total, his team has led more than 20 investments for companies including Jabra (acquired by GN), Ultimate Ears (acquired by Logitech), Ocean Minded (acquired by Crocs), ExpensAble Software (acquired by Insperity) and Emisense (acquired by Coors).
"The pandemic quickly altered primary ways consumers engage with one another and their surroundings, increasing individual expectations for reliable and easily accessible UV-C light cleaning solutions to sanitize everyday items like phones and keys," said Sean Clottu, CEO of Violux. "We recognized this as an opportunity to help people feel secure about the items they handle on a daily basis and wanted to build a cleaning device they can rely on. Through the combination of Envoy and Envoy Ventures, their team is helping us accelerate the right business model to turn our vision into a reality, providing strategic guidance on everything from brand strategy, digital product design, to development of our digital commerce platform and growth acceleration."
Envoy Ventures leverages the strength and diversity of Envoy's +100 person digital consultancy to provide the tools and digitally-native business models to successfully launch and build digital and DTC brands and their associated customer experiences. Through its unique blend of industry expertise and capital, the investment firm helps companies across CPG, health and wellness, consumer electronics and sustainability spaces create attention grabbing platforms, and build one-on-one relationships and experiences through a digital-first approach.
To learn more about Envoy Ventures and how the company is using its operating experience to support brands and experiences of the future, visit https://www.envoy.ventures.
Supporting Quotes
"The pandemic has accelerated the next phase of the digital era with barriers of entry across industries lower than ever. It's a pivotal time for brands to lean into the ripple effects of these economic changes, placing a larger focus on creating digital experiences that separate, distinguish and drive a sustainable advantage," said Bob Allison, managing partner and founder, Innovate Partners. "I believe Envoy Ventures and our significant and active ecosystem, can empower brands to do just that and more, unlocking opportunities and elevating their vision in ways that don't just mirror market trends but that can disrupt the industry."
"For years, people have relied on traditional brands for their home air conditioning needs. However, until recently there's been few innovations when it comes to the products people have to choose from," said Kurt Swanson, CEO Kapsul. "We wanted to revamp a 100 year old idea to create a product that's not just beautiful in appearance but meets the evolving needs of today's consumer by eliminating the complexities associated with buying, installing and operating traditional window-based air conditioners." Through the combination of Envoy and Envoy Ventures, their team played a critical role in helping us elevate our idea, by supporting us through every stage of our launch process - from brand positioning, mobile application development to support smart device controls, to designing our website and commerce platforms."
