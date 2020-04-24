DENVER, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Akrum "Aki" Alzubaidi, an Interventional Pulmonologist at National Jewish Health, and founder and co-CEO of Eon, will be joined by the Essential Patient Taskforce for a live webinar on April 29.
During the webinar, Dr. Aki and the Essential Patient Taskforce, a rotating panel of physicians and other industry thought leaders, will share insights on caring for high-risk cancer patients as CANCER+COVID intersect. They will also discuss how to ramp-up hospital service lines during the global pandemic.
Scott Skibo, MD, FCCP, Haywood Regional Medical Center, will join Dr. Aki on April 29th for the Taskforce webinar. Together they will share observations from the front lines, provide insight on technology solutions to drive efficiencies for hospitals and take questions from the audience.
What: Essential Patient Taskforce Webinar
When: April 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST
Register now to send your questions for the webinar.
"Hospitals must get back to patient care to recover both clinically and financially," says Eon Founder and Interventional Pulmonologist, Dr. Akrum Alzubaidi. "Start looking at how to triage Essential Patients safely; queue low-risk patients for deferred treatment and identify essential patients so they safely have access to necessary patient care."
Dr. Skibo adds, "It is of the utmost importance that a strategy is developed to safely care for our nodule patients in a way that continues to optimize patient care and disease outcomes in these challenging times."
About Eon's Essential Patient Taskforce
As part of our commitment to Essential Patients, we are launching the "Essential Patient Taskforce," a panel of experts who will discuss industry challenges during the CANCER+COVID crisis. Together we will be a source of truth on Essential Patient management and offer insights on how to ramp-up hospital service lines and revenue streams. Want to join the discussion? Contact us.
About Eon
Eon is a Denver-based healthcare technology company dedicated to defying disease by revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among healthcare professionals. This ensures the right data reaches the right people at the right time. We are focused on early identification, management and care given to Essential Patients who are at risk for disease.