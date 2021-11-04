WEXFORD, Ireland, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kersia NaDCC effervescent disinfection tablets are the ideal disinfectant for electrostatic sprayers based on the optimal efficacy, safety, sustainability, and the ease of use with the tablets by simply filling electrostatic sprayers with tap water and dropping in a tablet (s). As an infection control leader, Kersia helps customers create a safe environment that protects employees and customers alike from exposure risks connected to SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens such as Candida Auris, C. diff, including surface biofilms.
Kersia manufactures ranges of high-level broad spectrum NaDCC disinfectant tablets used in hospitals globally to kill harmful viral and bacterial pathogens on surfaces. Kersia products - Klorsept and Klorkleen 2, are included in the EPA N list of products that meet EPA's criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2 and are approved by EPA as fast, effective against surface biofilm and C. diff Spores. For more information, visit http://www.NaDCCtablet.com
