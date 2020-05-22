NEWTOWN, Pa., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) announced today that the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed to a virtual meeting format via live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/252625499, rather than in person. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The change in meeting location and format was made due to the ongoing public-health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, recommendations of health officials regarding large in-person gatherings, anticipated extensions of restrictions on business openings in the communities surrounding our principal executive offices, and the importance of safeguarding the health and well-being of all of EPAM's directors, officers, employees, and stockholders.
Attendance and Participation
As described in the Proxy Statement that EPAM began distributing on April 29, 2020, stockholders at the close of business on the record date, April 13, 2020, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the Proxy Statement will not be updated to reflect the change in location and format and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.
The virtual Annual Meeting will be conducted on the Internet via live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/252625499. By logging into the webcast, stockholders of record will be able to participate in and listen to the meeting from any location and electronically vote their respective shares on all proposals to be considered at the Annual Meeting. To participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders will need the 11-digit control number included on their respective proxy card, their voting instruction form, or the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials previously mailed or made available to stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders will also need the meeting password, which is epam2020.
The virtual Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Online access and check-in will begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants should allow plenty of time to log in prior to the start of the Annual Meeting.
Questions
EPAM directors and management will answer pertinent questions during the Annual Meeting as time permits and in accordance with EPAM's rules of procedure for the Annual Meeting. Any stockholder that wishes to ask a question should have his or her proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials available when accessing the website and follow the instructions for submitting written questions during the Annual Meeting.
Stockholder List
The list of EPAM's stockholders of record entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be made available for viewing by stockholders for any relevant purpose during the Annual Meeting and for ten days preceding the Annual Meeting by contacting EPAM's Investor Relations team. Stockholders requesting access to the list will be asked to provide the 11-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials previously mailed or made available to stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
About EPAM Systems
