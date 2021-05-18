IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ephesoft, Inc., a leader in intelligent document processing automation and data enrichment solutions, today announced that Ephesoft Transact Web Scanner version 20.x was recertified for user workstations and added to the Air Force Evaluated Product List. This solution is a critical part of intelligent document processing to route data seamlessly and securely, while eliminating manual data entry and ensuring accuracy.
While the Air Force Network Integration Center (AFNIC) certification is a United States Air Force process, having an AFNIC certification provides a measure of reassurance to other Department of Defense (DoD) agencies looking for similar solutions. Some agencies will utilize the certification in reciprocity and others may use it to help speed up their own certification processes.
"The Air Force Network Integration Center recertification affirms our commitment to the Department of Defense as well as our keen focus on security, interoperability and compliance in our products," said Ike Kavas, founder and CEO at Ephesoft. "Helping our military community save time on administrative tasks with Ephesoft's intelligent document processing solutions will enable them to focus on critical initiatives and missions."
The USAF currently uses Ephesoft Transact and its Scanning Service, also known as a Web Scanner, at over 100 scanning stations at Air Force bases worldwide. The software is used to send travel vouchers to the Air Force Financial Services Center at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, where Ephesoft Transact automatically processes the documents within minutes for payment of temporary duty and permanent change of station travel entitlements for travel performed outside of the Defense Travel System. Upon launching the Ephesoft solution, a USAF announcement stated, "The travel vouchers are now delivered within minutes to AFFSC compared to hours by the previous system," which saves a significant amount of time and drives efficiency.
The project has been deployed for over two years and users have reported it a major success. Since the USAF began using Ephesoft Transact, they have accelerated their document processing setup by about 94% and have seen a throughput rate of 95%, which means only 5% of the documents need human validation. Their previous system required seven servers, while now they achieve the same performance with only two Ephesoft servers, cutting costs by 71.5%. Users also report that Ephesoft technology is easy to work with, easy to process batches, convenient, customizable, centralized, offers reporting, fast and allows users to work from home due to easy access.
According to Air Combat Command, AFNIC is the Air Force's premier organization for its network integration, cyber simulation and network standards, architecture and engineering services. AFNIC guides customers through all stages of product development, leading to optimally performing capabilities primed for smooth integration onto the Air Force Network. As part of this process, a robust, holistic assessment of security, interoperability, supportability, sustainability, usability, policy compliance, and network usage is conducted. These Networthiness criteria are evaluated and validated during analysis and end-to-end testing, allowing for issues to be identified and resolved early, which improves security and interoperability, facilitates reciprocity, and reduces the time needed for cross-component fielding of information technology.
"Receiving AFNIC certification for Ephesoft Transact proves to our customers and community that they are partnering with a well-vetted vendor with trustworthy and capable web scanning and intelligent document processing software," said Shelley Holmes, vice president, public sector at Ephesoft. "We look forward to being of service to other departments and agencies within the USAF and DoD."
Ephesoft Transact offers customers proven solutions to automatically capture, classify, extract and validate high-volume, high-value data to eliminate data entry, accelerate processes and drive efficiencies. Government agencies use Ephesoft Transact in a variety of ways: eligibility determination, benefits claims processing, digital mailroom automation, correspondence management, tax processing, identity verification, case management, archive long-term documents to one centralized repository, audits and onboarding data into other systems.
For more information on Ephesoft's intelligent document processing solutions for Government, go to ephesoft.com/solutions/government.
About Ephesoft
Ephesoft provides intelligent document processing solutions with industry-leading technology to help enterprises maximize their productivity. Using AI and patented machine learning technology, Ephesoft's platform captures data from documents, enriches it with context and amplifies the power of that data, adding intelligence to accelerate any business process and drive successful digital transformation. Thousands of customers use Ephesoft to save costs, improve accuracy and fuel their journey towards the autonomous enterprise. Ephesoft is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with regional offices throughout the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, please contact ephesoft.com.
