IRVINE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ephesoft Inc., a global leader in intelligent document processing, automation and data enrichment solutions, today announced the availability of its new Semantik AI Engine powering universal document processing to organizations interested in previewing the technology and putting it to work for their specific business use cases. The four-week program is free of charge to qualified participants and opens for registration today.
"We are excited to introduce our latest innovation, Semantik AI Engine, and give partners and customers early access to a tool that will change how organizations think about document automation," said Ike Kavas, founder and CEO at Ephesoft. "Using computer vision models, Semantic AI Engine can process any document, including unknown document types, and instantly extract key values – without training or templates. This puts traditional processes on its head and will not only save time, costs and resources but first and foremost open the door to new automation opportunities that were simply not feasible in the past."
Running on Ephesoft Transact, the company's intelligent document processing (IDP) platform, Semantik AI Engine will power instant key-value extraction of any structured and semi-structured document type – without the need for templates or rules. Leveraging computer vision and adaptive AI models, Semantik AI Engine marks the start of a new era of document automation that allows universal document processing with no configuration. Semantik AI Engine supports all Latin-based languages as well as handwriting. It is designed for deployments in the cloud and on-premises.
"Semantik AI Engine will essentially fast-track document processing to new levels," explained Kevin Harbauer, chief technology officer at Ephesoft. "While others in the IDP space are trying to build out a library of thousands of document types, we aspire to process documents like a person who can read any document type because they understand spatial alignment and the words. Semantik AI Engine leverages computer vision models to identify and extract key-value pairs of unknown document types, challenging the status quo."
The global release of Ephesoft Transact 2022.1, including Semantik AI Engine, is scheduled for late April 2022. The release will also feature many other enhancements accelerating time-to-value and data accuracy.
To participate in the Early Adopter Program, sign up here. The program is free and opens for registration today, March 8, 2022. Spots are limited.
Ephesoft will also be hosting a webinar on March 30, 2022 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm GMT on "The Future of IDP: Universal Document Automation" providing an exclusive demonstration of Semantik AI Engine along with several examples of how it can be applied in business settings. Register here.
About Ephesoft
Ephesoft's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform and data enrichment solutions automate document-centric processes to maximize operational efficiency and human productivity for enterprises and the public sector. Using AI, patented machine learning and proprietary classification models, Ephesoft's customizable and scalable platform turns any document type into structured, actionable data to accelerate business processes and data-driven decisions. The platform's APIs and iPaaS connectors allow for fast integrations into other business systems for seamless end-to-end automation. Working with a vast partner ecosystem, Ephesoft has been deployed in the cloud and on-premises to customers around the globe saving costs, improving data accuracy and fueling their digital transformation journey towards hyperautomation. Ephesoft is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with regional offices throughout the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit ephesoft.com.
