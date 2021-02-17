IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ephesoft, Inc., a leader in intelligent document processing automation and data enrichment solutions, announced today that its cloud-based, AI-enabled Semantik Invoice solution is now available on the Microsoft Power Automate platform, a cloud-based suite of tools that provides integrations and business process automation for Microsoft customers. Semantik Invoice one-click configuration allows citizen developers or any type of business user to easily integrate intelligent invoice processing into their automation workflows without code and deploy in minutes.
"We've had a long, successful partnership with Microsoft and are excited for our newest, AI-enabled and turnkey invoice processing solution, Ephesoft Semantik Invoice, to launch on the Power Automate platform," said Stephen Boals, SVP Strategy & Evangelism at Ephesoft. "The Semantik Invoice connector will allow any Microsoft customer to dramatically accelerate deployment and expedite invoice processing in a matter of minutes." Ephesoft has been a Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform partner since 2017 and launched the first Capture-as-a-Service solution for Microsoft Azure to the market.
The Semantik Invoice connector serves as a bridge to over 400 applications that are on part of the Microsoft Power Automate platform, including all leading ERP, RPA, workflow and content management systems. Semantik Invoice customers can deploy the solution in less than 5 minutes and rapidly integrate with any Power Automate app without any coding. In the past, this would require custom code and long project times. Now, citizen developers and non-technical business users can just drag and drop or click to add invoice capture and data extraction to their business processes.
"Our key focus is to help organizations of all sizes implement and accelerate business processes using cloud and AI technologies with minimal to zero services. Semantik Invoice was purposely designed to accomplish this and we've seen results showing 97% accuracy, 80% time-savings freeing up valuable resources and saving costs," said Boals. "By offering the Semantik Invoice connector on the Microsoft Power Automate platform, we are able to offer more customers not only an innovative solution but a competitive advantage through productivity, cost-savings and the ability to capitalize on vendor payment discounts and improve vendor relationships."
The Semantik Invoice connector is free to Power Automate users; services require a Semantik Invoice license or subscription. All Microsoft apps and systems customers have licenses available. Many of Ephesoft's partner ecosystem of channel, technology, alliance, global consultancies and systems integrators already subscribe to Microsoft. The new offering will expand their offerings and solution options to customers.
To learn more, visit Ephesoft Semantik's page on the Microsoft platform here or learn more about Ephesoft's invoice processing solutions, business outcomes and resources here.
About Ephesoft
Ephesoft provides intelligent document processing solutions with industry-leading technology to help enterprises maximize their productivity. Using AI and patented machine learning technology, Ephesoft's platform captures data from documents, enriches it with context and amplifies the power of that data, adding intelligence to accelerate any business process and drive successful digital transformation. Thousands of customers worldwide use Ephesoft to save costs, improve accuracy and fuel their journey towards the autonomous enterprise. Ephesoft is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with regional offices throughout the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit ephesoft.com.
