FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeff Grobaski, Founder and CEO of Epic River (https://epicriver.com/), has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CEOs, CFOs, and finance technology executives.
Jeff was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Mr. Grobaski into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Jeff has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Jeff will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Mr. Grobaski will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"To be nominated and selected for this committee is a great honor," Mr. Grobaski I look forward to learning from the other executives in the council as well as contributing based on the experiences I've had throughout my career."
