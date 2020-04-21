KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost every business, organization, and industry is treading through uncharted territory and figuring out ways to revise business plans due to the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
Furniture brands have been hit particularly hard by the crisis, especially those that rely on brick-and-mortar sales. Thankfully, Epigraph is bringing some relief by waiving the cost of Augmented Reality (AR), a service that allows consumers to experience products virtually, in photo-realistic detail, in their own homes, deployed directly from the mobile browser (no app install necessary). The use-case for Augmented Reality in furniture is proven: Epigraph is seeing a 539% lift in conversion rates for consumers who interact with the technology, which serves both as visualization and a space planning tool.
Epigraph's system is unique in that it can also deliver photo-realistic images, giving marketing teams access to a full-suite product photography solution that is also COVID-19 safe. This provides particular benefit to furniture brands with broad, customizable lines, as it gives the ability to display products to consumers in all available finishes without a heavy investment in online-configuration-type tools that don't deliver Epigraph's level of photo-realism.
"In our view, if a consumer can tell it's CGI, we haven't done our job," said Jasper Mullarney, co-founder of Epigraph. "We pride ourselves on content that is indiscernible from the real thing, whether via photos, AR or in-situ scene images."
Epigraph has announced that it is waiving AR fees for furniture brands for up to six months to provide some relief to companies affected by the crisis. "It's the right thing to do," said Dominic Scalise, Epigraph's Director of Business Development, "We've found a unique sales tool for the current environment so we decided to share that benefit with our furniture clients. We look forward to weathering this storm together, as partners."
To see if your brand qualifies for the program, visit https://www.epigraph.us/augmented-reality.
CONTACT:
Jasper Mullarney
Phone: 816.674.7244
Email: Jasper@epigraph.us
