ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epiq Solutions, a company trusted by federal governments and agencies to provide software-defined radio (SDR) tools for mission-critical situational awareness, today announced it won a Phase II Department of Homeland Security (DHS) contract to develop a simple, seamless, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) in-building coverage analysis system (ICAS) to aid first responders. As part of the DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program administered by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T), DHS is seeking a solution to the critical problem of achieving reliable emergency communications network coverage in buildings of various types and locations.
Epiq Solutions successfully completed Phase I of the SBIR in 2020, using their commercial SDRs for RF scanning and sensing to validate key assumptions about converged in-building testing with P25, FirstNet, Commercial LTE, and 5G NR. In this Phase II contract, Epiq Solutions will bring to market a commercial product that addresses many challenges facing in-building coverage analysis and enhances trust in public safety networks for first responders. Notably, Epiq Solutions will develop:
- A converged scanner/sensor that simultaneously assesses wireless coverage of P25, FirstNet, commercial LTE, and 5G NR that is smaller than a deck of playing cards and can be powered from commercial phones and tablets.
- An in-building purpose-built test application for the needs of public safety communications officers that is simple and can be used by non-network experts.
- A cloud-based coverage analysis and management system that provides measurement version control and a single pane of glass to Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs), public safety communications officers, and city and county CIOs to view and manage the coverage of their emergency communications systems.
"Epiq Solutions is honored to again be selected by DHS S&T to help fill the current technology gaps in communications to ensure the safety of first responders who risk their lives for others," said Gary Schluckbier, Director of RF sensing at Epiq Solutions. "We look forward to partnering closely with DHS and state and local officials during this project to produce a solution purpose-built for public safety networks and the professionals who operate them."
For more information about Epiq Solutions' handheld cellular scanner, PRiSM, please visit: https://epiqsolutions.com/rf-sensing/prism/. To learn more about high performance SDRs for mission critical applications, visit: https://epiqsolutions.com/rf-transceiver/.
About Epiq Solutions
Epiq Solutions develops cutting edge RF tools that provide situational awareness and detailed insight into RF environments to identify and take action against wireless threats. With more than a decade serving government-focused industries, and more than 10,000 SDRs fielded, Epiq Solutions understands speed, cost, and performance for defense and security applications. Our radically small, state-of-the-art SDR transceiver modules and turnkey RF sensing tools lead the way in minimizing size, weight, and power consumption. Whether the need is to develop mission-critical defense communications for the battlefield or to protect sensitive information in secure areas, Epiq Solutions is the trusted RF solution provider. For more information regarding Epiq Solutions' products and services, please visit epiqsolutions.com.
