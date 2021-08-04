HERNDON, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Quarterly Highlights:
- Net sales increased 17.4% to $416.6 million
- Technology segment net sales increased 17.3% to $400.4 million which includes service revenues growth of 16.3% to $55.6 million.
- Financing segment net sales increased 18.0% to $16.3 million.
- Adjusted gross billings increased 15.9% to $633.0 million.
- Consolidated gross profit increased 7.1% to $105.5 million.
- Consolidated gross margin was 25.3%, down from 27.8%.
- Net earnings increased 35.5% to $23.5 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.6% to $38.3 million.
- Diluted earnings per share increased 34.6% to $1.75.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 29.8% to $1.96.
ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
"Fiscal 2022 is off to a strong start, underscoring growing demand for our diverse portfolio of solutions that enable our customers to support their digital transformation and hybrid workforce initiatives efficiently and cost-effectively. We are very pleased with our first quarter net sales and adjusted gross billings growth of 17.4% and 15.9%, respectively. Our robust sales growth and disciplined cost management is driving solid operating leverage leading to improved bottom line results. Our net earnings and net earnings per share both increased approximately 35%, and non-GAAP earnings per share increased almost 30%. Our operating platform enables ePlus to meet improving customer demand in a scalable manner," said Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer of ePlus.
"We remain focused on capturing the cloud, security, digital infrastructure and collaboration solutions that meet our customer's requirements in today's complex IT environment. While we continue to monitor shortages in the IT supply chain that could delay deliveries and create revenue headwinds, we are well-positioned for continued growth given our diversified business model, with increasing annuity-type revenues, expanding services, multiple channel partners, and the contribution from our financing business," Mr. Marron noted.
First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
For the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the first quarter of the prior fiscal year ended June 30, 2020:
Consolidated net sales increased 17.4% to $416.6 million, from $355.0 million.
Technology segment net sales increased 17.3% to $400.4 million, from $341.2 million primarily due to higher product sales. Service revenues also increased 16.3% to $55.6 million, from $47.8 million due to increases in professional services and managed services. Adjusted gross billings increased 15.9% to $633.0 million from $546.4 million.
Financing segment net sales increased 18.0% to $16.3 million, from $13.8 million due to an increase from sales of off lease equipment.
Consolidated gross profit increased 7.1% to $105.5 million, from $98.6 million. Consolidated gross margin was 25.3%, compared with 27.8% last year, due to lower product margins.
Operating expenses were $73.1 million, down 0.7% from $73.6 million last year. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,547, up 11 from a year ago.
Consolidated operating income increased 29.8% to $32.5 million.
Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 27.8%, lower than the prior year quarter of 30.8%, primarily due to an adjustment recorded in the prior year to the federal benefit from state taxes.
Net earnings increased 35.5% to $23.5 million.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.6% to $38.3 million, from $30.7 million.
Diluted earnings per share was $1.75, compared with $1.30 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.96, compared with $1.51 last year.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of June 30, 2021, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $93.8 million, compared with $129.6 million as of March 31, 2020. Inventory, which represents equipment ordered by customers but not yet delivered, increased 11.1% from March 31, 2021, due to ongoing projects. Total shareholders' equity was $583.6 million, compared with $562.4 million as of March 31, 2021. Total shares outstanding were 13.5 million on June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021.
Summary and Outlook
"The strength of our first quarter results, coupled with strong backlog for our service offerings, reinforces our confidence in our fiscal 2022 prospects. With worldwide IT spending poised to accelerate this year, we are experiencing solid demand across our suite of managed and annuity services offerings, particularly those that address cybersecurity risks, as well as for our financing solutions. The financing segment closed several outsized transactions in July 2021, which we estimate will contribute $0.32 to $0.37 per diluted share to our second quarter. Against this favorable backdrop, we are cognizant of potential headwinds that may result from more limited product availability. To date, our deep roster of vendors and distributors has enabled us to deliver for our customers.
"Looking ahead, we will continue to invest throughout fiscal 2022 in our technology capabilities and in our people to meet our customers' evolving needs. Supported by the strength of our balance sheet, we continue to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions that enhance our geographic presence and broaden our technology solution offerings," Mr. Marron concluded.
Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions
- In the month of June:
- Ranked in the top 10 percent of North American IT Channel Partners in the 2021 Solution Provider 500 List published by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.
- In the month of May:
- Achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Compute Service (Amazon EC2) for Windows Server, recognizing that ePlus follows best practices and has proven success delivering AWS services to customers.
About ePlus inc.
ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking, and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.
ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Forward-looking statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, significant and rapid inflation, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and pressure on prices; reduction of vendor incentive programs; and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors' or suppliers' IT systems and data and audio communication networks, supply chains or other systems; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; a possible decrease in the capital spending budgets of our customers or a decrease in purchases from us; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or floor planning facility, or obtain debt for our financing transactions; uncertainty regarding the phase out of LIBOR may negatively affect our operating results; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; the creditworthiness of our customers and our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information and remain secure during a cyber-security or ransomware attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; our dependence on continued innovation in hardware, software and services offerings by our vendors, availability of these products from our vendors and our ability to partner with them; our reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service, software as a service and platform as a service; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel and vendor certifications; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.
e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$93,840
$129,562
Accounts receivable—trade, net
465,424
391,567
Accounts receivable—other, net
33,979
41,053
Inventories
77,752
69,963
Financing receivables—net, current
63,082
106,272
Deferred costs
27,812
28,201
Other current assets
12,309
10,976
Total current assets
774,198
777,594
Financing receivables and operating leases—net
98,277
90,165
Deferred tax asset—net
1,468
1,468
Property, equipment and other assets
41,282
42,289
Goodwill
126,651
126,645
Other intangible assets—net
35,540
38,614
TOTAL ASSETS
$1,077,416
$1,076,775
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$149,685
$165,162
Accounts payable—floor plan
139,574
98,653
Salaries and commissions payable
31,758
36,839
Deferred revenue
76,821
72,802
Recourse notes payable—current
5,997
5,450
Non-recourse notes payable—current
12,700
50,397
Other current liabilities
29,870
30,061
Total current liabilities
446,405
459,364
Recourse notes payable—long term
11,016
12,658
Non-recourse notes payable—long term
2,587
5,664
Other liabilities
33,789
36,679
TOTAL LIABILITIES
493,797
514,365
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized;
-
-
Common stock, $.01 per share par value; 25,000 shares
146
145
Additional paid-in capital
154,101
152,366
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,038 shares at June 30, 2021 and
993 shares at March 31, 2021
(79,483)
(75,372)
Retained earnings
508,134
484,616
Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency
translation adjustment
721
655
Total Stockholders' Equity
583,619
562,410
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$1,077,416
$1,076,775
e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Net sales
Product
$361,057
$307,240
Services
55,592
47,791
Total
416,649
355,031
Cost of sales
Product
277,227
226,634
Services
33,910
29,840
Total
311,137
256,474
Gross profit
105,512
98,557
Selling, general, and administrative
68,775
69,467
Depreciation and amortization
3,926
3,516
Interest and financing costs
359
577
Operating expenses
73,060
73,560
Operating income
32,452
24,997
Other income
123
98
Earnings before taxes
32,575
25,095
Provision for income taxes
9,057
7,735
Net earnings
$23,518
$17,360
Net earnings per common share—basic
$1.76
$1.30
Net earnings per common share—diluted
$1.75
$1.30
Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic
13,333
13,322
Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted
13,441
13,388
Technology Segment
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Change
(in thousands)
Net sales
Product
$344,766
$293,433
17.5%
Services
55,592
47,791
16.3%
Total
400,358
341,224
17.3%
Cost of sales
Product
271,015
224,543
20.7%
Services
33,910
29,840
13.6%
Total
304,925
254,383
19.9%
Gross profit
95,433
86,841
9.9%
Selling, general, and administrative
66,153
65,556
0.9%
Depreciation and amortization
3,898
3,488
11.8%
Interest and financing costs
159
265
(40.0%)
Operating expenses
70,210
69,309
1.3%
Operating income
$25,223
$17,532
43.9%
Adjusted gross billings
$633,007
$546,394
15.9%
Adjusted EBITDA
$30,958
$23,161
33.7%
Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market
Twelve Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Change
Telecom, Media & Entertainment
27%
19%
8%
Technology
16%
21%
(5%)
SLED
15%
16%
(1%)
Healthcare
14%
15%
(1%)
Financial Services
12%
13%
(1%)
All Others
16%
16%
-
Total
100%
100%
Financing Segment
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Change
(in thousands)
Net sales
$16,291
$13,807
18.0%
Cost of sales
6,212
2,091
197.1%
Gross profit
10,079
11,716
(14.0%)
Selling, general, and administrative
2,622
3,911
(33.0%)
Depreciation and amortization
28
28
0.0%
Interest and financing costs
200
312
(35.9%)
Operating expenses
2,850
4,251
(33.0%)
Operating income
$7,229
$7,465
(3.2%)
Adjusted EBITDA
$7,314
$7,553
(3.2%)
e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION
We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP information: (i) Adjusted Gross Billings, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (v) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.
We define adjusted gross billings as our technology segment net sales calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude the costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription/SaaS licenses, and services.
We define adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses.
Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.
Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate non-GAAP adjusted gross billings, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Technology segment net sales
$400,358
$341,224
Costs incurred related to sales of third-party
232,649
205,170
Adjusted gross billings
$633,007
$546,394
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Consolidated
Net earnings
$23,518
$17,360
Provision for income taxes
9,057
7,735
Depreciation and amortization [1]
3,926
3,516
Share based compensation
1,735
1,907
Acquisition and integration expense
-
29
Interest and financing costs
159
265
Other income [2]
(123)
(98)
Adjusted EBITDA
$38,272
$30,714
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Technology Segment
Operating income
$25,223
$17,532
Depreciation and amortization [1]
3,898
3,488
Share based compensation
1,678
1,847
Acquisition and integration expense
-
29
Interest and financing costs
159
265
Adjusted EBITDA
$30,958
$23,161
Financing Segment
Operating income
$7,229
$7,465
Depreciation and amortization [1]
28
28
Share based compensation
57
60
Adjusted EBITDA
$7,314
$7,553
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
(in thousands)
GAAP: Earnings before taxes
$32,575
$25,095
Share based compensation
1,735
1,907
Acquisition and integration expense
-
29
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
2,696
2,228
Other income [2]
(123)
(98)
Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes
36,883
29,161
GAAP: Provision for income taxes
9,057
7,735
Share based compensation
496
587
Acquisition and integration expense
-
9
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
757
667
Other (income) expense [2]
(35)
(30)
Tax benefit on restricted stock
(255)
(14)
Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes
10,530
8,954
Non-GAAP: Net earnings
$26,353
$20,207
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted
$1.75
$1.30
Share based compensation
0.09
0.10
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
0.15
0.12
Other income [2]
(0.01)
(0.01)
Tax benefit from share based compensation
(0.02)
-
Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax
0.21
0.21
Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted
$1.96
$1.51
[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally.
[2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.
[3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.
