SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EPMware Software today announced a strategic partnership with OneStream Software to provide master data management and data governance solutions to help transform corporate performance management (CPM) processes for sophisticated organizations around the globe. This new partnership will make EPMware's industry-leading master data management capabilities available to OneStream customers while driving compliance and efficiency in the Office of Finance.
EPMware provides a multi-domain master data and data governance platform with seamless integration to OneStream Software's unified, intelligent finance platform. With real-time data governance capabilities, EPMware combines enterprise-scale master data management, and enables metadata sharing across business applications. This enables customers to confidently manage all aspects of their business with trusted master data and insights delivered by EPMware and OneStream.
"EPMware's OneStream adapter paired with the OneStream's Intelligent Finance Platform provides a joint solution to help customers manage enterprise master data and governance for accurate and trustworthy data-driven business decisions," Abhi Nerurkar, Managing Director of EPMware Software said. "We look forward to continuing to expand our joint capabilities and empower customers with the solutions they need to accelerate their digital transformations."
"Together with EPMware, we are accelerating our clients' ability to share master data across CPM, ERP and Data Warehouse applications, which is vital to our customers' success in their digital transformation efforts," said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances at OneStream Software. "We believe that a strategic partnership with EPMware is ideal for supporting the evolving needs of our customers on a global scale and will help finance teams conquer complexity and lead at speed."
About EPMware Software
EPMware Software provides master data and data governance solutions that centralize and simplify enterprise master data. Available as a cloud or on-premise offering, EPMware's MDM platform enables organizations to increase accuracy, accessibility, and trustworthiness to enterprise metadata. EPMware enables Finance and Technology teams to spend less time on master data maintenance, and focus on creating business value.
EPMware is an independent software company based out of San Jose, with offices in New York City, and Mumbai. To learn more visit http://www.epmware.com
About OneStream Software
OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.
OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 700 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 750 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success, which we've done successfully since our inception. To learn more visit http://www.onestreamsoftware.com.
EPMware will have demos of the EPMware Cloud adapter for OneStream at Splash 2021. Visit the EPMware booth in Orlando, August 30 to September 2nd. Registration available here https://splash.onestreamsoftware.com/
Abhi Nerurkar, EPMware, +1 9176202927, abhi@epmware.com
Nicole Belanger, OneStream Software, (203)837-7337, nbelanger@onestreamsoftware.com
