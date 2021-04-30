LITTLETON, Colo., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marcus Smiley, founder and CEO of Epoch Concepts LLC, a Colorado-based reseller of IT solutions, is being honored as a 2021 member of the Titan 100, a prestigious group comprising Colorado's most influential business leaders.
Smiley, an Army veteran who served during the Gulf War and took part in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, founded Epoch Concepts in 2006 following a successful career as a systems engineer for global technology companies. Since then, he has orchestrated Epoch's emergence as a leading reseller of IT solutions for the federal government, commercial organizations and system integrators.
"The Titan 100 marks a level of achievement for business leaders that I'm proud to have met," said Smiley. "Navigating the complex processes involved in becoming a world-class IT solution provider for the federal government is not easy. We have been successful because of hard work and an unwavering commitment to our customers in the government and private sectors, integrator customers and technology partners."
The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the region's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively, the 2021 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 127,000 individuals and generate more than $15.9 billion in annual revenues. This year's group will be honored at an awards ceremony on July 22, 2021.
"Congratulations to the Titan 100 winners. On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we are honored not only to support the Titan 100 program but to recognize and celebrate these unique leaders and their accomplishments. Each of you has built something bigger than yourself, and we look forward to seeing what new adventures you take on and successes you achieve," said Pete Aden, partner and Rocky Mountains market leader at Wipfli.
