HOUSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eProcessing Network (ePN), a leading independent payment gateway and software development company in the Electronic Payment Processing Industry, today announced its certification by Electronic Payment Exchange (EPX) to accept and process NFC, PIN Debit, EMV, and eCommerce transactions. EPX is an international leader in providing cost-effective solutions to the payments industry and has certified with ePN to offer true end-to-end, secure, and PCI-compliant payment processing.
With the newest certification, ePN merchants have several options when it comes to payment devices to process secure and seamless transactions through the EPX platform. Certification includes mobile, retail and QuickBooks® transactions, allowing the contact and contactless acceptance of all major card brands, as well as UnionPay®, GooglePay®, and ApplePay® to be faster, easier, and more cost-effective for the merchant. ePN's Premier Verify SCN – supporting MSR, EMV-chip, and NFC/contactless payments – allows merchants to process tap'n'go payments easily and affordably and helps improve transaction speed at the point of sale. The WisePad 3 and the MP200L both support EMV Chip & PIN and NFC/contactless, which works well with ePN's Cash Discount offerings.
"We are excited for the certification of eProcessing Network to the EPX processing platform," said Jim Parkinson, Chief Experience Officer at Electronic Payment Exchange. "This allows ePN to offer true end-to-end payment options to their customers, increasing the quality of the overall consumer experience, while providing advanced security features to guard against card fraud."
"eProcessing Network is committed to partnering with leading processors like EPX to help provide our ISO/MSP partners with the secure solutions that can further minimize the risk of fraud for their merchants," said Steve Sotis, President of eProcessing Network. "By utilizing EPX's technologies, this next generation of ePN's contactless solutions helps our merchants process chip, tap, or swipe payments, which will help to differentiate them from the competition."
About eProcessing Network, LLC
eProcessing Network (ePN) is a software development company specializing in secure, real-time transaction processing services, solutions, and support for all small to mid-sized merchants. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ePN is certified to process a comprehensive suite of electronic payment transactions through all major credit & debit card, check/ACH and gift card/loyalty processors, and sells its services and products exclusively through Resellers and ISO sales channels. eProcessing Network is a registered Visa USA® and Mastercard® Third-Party Service Provider and is compliant with PCI and PA-DSS Data Security Standards. For more information, visit http://www.eProcessingNetwork.com or contact Melanie Cabello at mcabello@eprocessingnetwork.com.
About Electronic Payment Exchange (EPX)
Founded in 1979, EPX is a full-service credit card, debit card, stored value, and electronic check (ACH) payment transaction processor with over $18 billion in annual processing volume. Leveraging its unmatched expertise in processing security allows EPX to offer merchants the most secure and cost-effective payment processing services. As a wholly owned subsidiary of North American Bancard, a leader in the electronic payment processing industry, EPX continues its cutting-edge research and to build, implement, and support industry-leading payment processing solutions that facilitate PCI compliance, merchant protection, and drive consumer confidence. For more information, please visit http://www.epx.com or contact Samantha Shattuck at sshattuck@nabancard.com.
