HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eProcessingNetwork, LLC (ePN), is pleased to announce its certification by Worldpay, a division of FIS, to accept and process NFC, EMV, PIN Debit, Restaurant, and eCommerce transactions through Worldpay's processing platform. As leaders in the Electronic Payment Processing Industry, ePN and Worldpay have partnered to offer the small- to mid-sized merchant true end-to-end, secure, and PCI-compliant payment processing.
Certification includes mobile, retail, eCommerce, restaurant, and QuickBooks® solutions, allowing the contact and contactless acceptance of all major card brands, as well as JCB®, UnionPay®, GooglePay®, and ApplePay® to be faster, easier, and more cost-effective for the merchant. ISVs that develop their own software have even more options to help their customers capitalize on the latest payment technologies. In a continued partnership with BBPOS, a leader in EMV technology, ePN offers resellers the Chipper 2XBT branded as the PremierVerify SCN, one of the several devices that are now compatible with the Worldpay platform. Supporting MSR, EMV-chip, and NFC/contactless payments, the PremierVerify SCN allows merchants to process tap'n'go payments easily and affordably, helps improve transaction speed at the point of sale, and works well with ePN's cash discount. The Chipper BT and WisePad 3S are also supported.
"With the newest certification, ePN merchants have even more options when it comes to payment devices to process secure and seamless transactions through the Worldpay processing platform," said Stuart Taylor, Chief Product Officer at BBPOS. "BBPOS is committed to partnering with leading gateways like ePN to help provide secure solutions that can further minimize the risk of fraud for the merchant, especially during these trying times."
"By offering more options to our resellers and their merchants, eProcessingNetwork can ensure that they integrate NextGen solutions like contactless, BOPIS, cash discounts, and subscription-based services to help elevate the consumer experience and stay ahead of the competition," said Steve Sotis, President of eProcessingNetwork. "By utilizing the advanced security features that Worldpay provides, and the power and flexibility packed into the PremierVerify SCN through BBPOS, ePN can offer true end-to-end payment options to their ISOs/MSPs."
About eProcessing Network, LLC
eProcessing Network (ePN) is a software development company specializing in secure, real-time transaction processing services, solutions, and support for all small to mid-sized merchants. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ePN is certified to process a comprehensive suite of electronic payment transactions through all major credit & debit card, check/ACH and gift card/loyalty processors, and sells its services and products exclusively through Resellers and ISO sales channels. eProcessing Network is a registered Visa USA® and Mastercard® Third-Party Service Provider and is compliant with PCI and PA-DSS Data Security Standards. For more information, visit http://www.eProcessingNetwork.com .
About BBPOS
Founded in 2008, BBPOS is an mPOS solution provider headquartered in Hong Kong with regional offices in San Jose, Miami, London, Singapore, and Shanghai. The business invented the mobile payment audio jack at a time when smart phones were in their infancy. Today, we are respected as a leading innovator, designer, and manufacturer of end-to-end mobile POS solutions, serving key sectors including mobile merchant, retail, hospitality, delivery, transport, and government. Our world-class engineering team has developed a family of innovative mPOS devices that deliver quality solutions while implementing the highest security standards. Our products are designed with the flexibility to securely manage any transaction, in any environment, anywhere in the world. For more information, visit https://www.bbpos.com/
