LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epsilon3, which provides software to manage complex operations, announced today a $15M Series A funding round to fuel its rapid growth. Since its founding in 2021, Epsilon3 has powered thousands of procedures and multiple types of operations across aerospace, defense, manufacturing, and enterprise customers.
Epsilon3's real-world impact is significant, powering projects that enable satellite deployment and operations, human spaceflight, launch operations, vehicle manufacturing, integration & test, robotics deployment, and testing and so much more.
"Epsilon3 provides a massive efficiency and quality lever, allowing us to accelerate our schedule and meet our end goal," said Ryan Bocook, Director of Manufacturing Engineering at Sierra Space, who is one of Epsilon3's customers.
Epsilon3's Series A funding round was led by Lux Capital with additional funding from Moore Strategic Ventures, Y Combinator, and MaC Venture Capital.
"We were intrigued when we heard exciting next-generation aerospace companies, including some of our own, rave about Epsilon3 helping them go faster. Laura, Aaron, and Max have built a world-class team while expanding into new markets; we are delighted to be partnered with them on this journey towards building an amazing business accelerating solutions to complex problems." Shahin Farshchi, Partner, Lux Capital
Epsilon3 is a web-based platform for managing complex operational procedures that saves time, reduces errors, and integrates with other platforms in the operations workflows. It is for both integration and testing as well as live operations. The Epsilon3 team comes from Northrop Grumman, NASA, Google, and SpaceX where we ran operations to bring American astronauts to the ISS.
"We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to supercharge our customer base with the support of our investors. We plan to double down on our product and growth initiatives to continue to enable complex operations processes and learn from our customer base," said Laura Crabtree, CEO of Epsilon3.
