Epson today announced it is sponsoring Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition. The innovative exhibit will feature Epson projectors and printers throughout to provide attendees with an immersive experience that promotes creativity. The Sea Soundscape activity features an Epson PowerLite 700U ultra-short throw laser projector allowing guests to problem solve like marine biologists and use their creativity to play sounds to regenerate a coral reef ecosystem through a reactive projection.