LONG BEACH, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., pioneer and North America market leader of the Supertank printer category, owning almost 95 percent of the market share,3 announced five new EcoTank® Pro cartridge-free printers. A breakthrough for the Supertank category, these high speed, heavy-duty models are designed to provide worry-free, cost-effective printing to small businesses, home offices and workgroups. The new EcoTank Pro Series offers business savings up to 80 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles vs. standard capacity color laser toner cartridges1 and leverages Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™ to deliver fast, consistent, heavy-duty performance and print-shop-quality output. In addition, Epson also expanded the current EcoTank portfolio with the announcement of the EcoTank ET-15000 all-in-one, designed for SOHO printing up to 13" x 19".
Epson partnered with Shaquille O'Neil, NBA Hall of Famer, business leader and philanthropist, in 2019 encouraging people to "Just Fill and Chill" with Epson's EcoTank printers featuring zero cartridge waste, which includes the new EcoTank Pro Series and EcoTank ET-15000. EcoTank Pro wireless all-in-one printers offer fast cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill supersized ink tanks producing ultra-low cost per page at about 2 cents per color ISO page compared to 14 cents with standard-sized color laser toner cartridges,1 ideal for businesses pursuing low-cost replacement ink options. Despite producing unparalleled output at speeds up to 25 ISO ppm black† with no warmup time for fast first page out, the EcoTank Pro Series has low energy consumption. Epson DURABrite® pigment ink delivers professional-quality output and vibrant borderless prints. Additional features include two 250-sheet4 front paper trays and rear specialty-paper feed, plus a large 4.3-inch color touchscreen and hands-free voice-activated printing.5
"Supertank printer adoption is growing rapidly worldwide; in 2019, nearly one out of every three inkjet printers shipped was a Supertank.6 This new fleet of Pro performers will accelerate that growth," said Nils Madden, director, Consumer Marketing, Epson America. "PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology is optimal for office printing and we are looking to further disrupt the industry, demonstrating that cartridge-free EcoTank Pro Series printers are cost-effective and offer fast, reliable professional-quality color prints. While these robust machines are designed for heavy-duty performance, the EcoTank Pro printers are also a great solution for high-volume production now being done at home."
To further support the printing needs of businesses, Epson is introducing an Unlimited Ink for Two Years Program2 with EcoTank Pro models. Customers who purchase and register an EcoTank Pro Series printer are eligible to receive reimbursement for replacement ink bottles.2
Additional EcoTank Printer Features
Features
Powered by Heat-
PrecisionCore
PrecisionCore
PrecisionCore
PrecisionCore
PrecisionCore
MicroPiezo®
Replacement Ink
Up to 7,500
Up to 7,500
Up to 7,500
Up to 7,500
Up to 7,500
Up to 7,500
Paper Capacity
500-sheets total
500-sheets total
500-sheets total
500-sheets total
500-sheets total
250-sheet paper
Pages per Minute
25 black/12 color
25 black/25 color
25 black/25 color
25 black/12 color
25 black/25 color
17 black/9 color
Control Panel
4.3" color
4.3" color
4.3" color
4.3" color
4.3" color
2.7" color
Capabilities
Print, Copy,
Print, Copy,
Print, Copy,
Wide-format,
Wide-format,
Wide-format,
Print Size
Up to 8.5" x 14"
Up to 8.5" x 14"
Up to 8.5" x 14"
Up to 13" x 19"
Up to 13" x 19"
Up to 13" x 19"
Hands-free,
X
X
X
X
X
X
Wireless /Wi-Fi
X
X
X
X
X
X
Auto 2-Sided
X
X
X
X
X
X
Ink Bottle Sets
2
2
2
1
1
1
Unlimited Ink for
X
X
X
X
X
N/A
Pricing, Availability and Support
The EcoTank Pro ET-5800 ($799.99 MSRP), EcoTank Pro ET-5850 ($849.99 MSRP), EcoTank Pro ET-5880 ($899.99 MSRP), EcoTank Pro ET-16600 ($999.99 MSRP), EcoTank Pro ET-16650 ($1129.99 MSRP), and EcoTank ET-15000 ($599.99 MSRP) are now available through major computer, office and electronic retailers, and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com). For more information regarding eligibility for the Epson Unlimited Ink for Two Year Program with the EcoTank Pro Series,2 visit www.epson.com/ecotank-pro-ink-tank-printers.
All printers feature a two-year limited warranty with registration.11 For more information, please visit epson.com/ecotank.
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.
Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).
† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed
1 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard-capacity color laser toner cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the ink bottles using the manufacturers' online prices and yields for the best-selling similarly featured color laser printers, available at retail, priced at $999 or less (USD) with speeds of 40 ppm or less per industry-available data as of July 2019. Savings of up to $600 (USD) and cost per ISO page of about $0.09 (USD) for XL-capacity color laser toner cartridges based on the same methodology.
2 Promo valid for ET-5800, ET-5850, ET-5880, ET-16600 or ET-16650 printers purchased from 3/26/2020 to 3/31/2021. Product must be registered within 30 days of purchase. Limit four 542 ink bottles per claim. Each claim cannot contain multiple bottles of the same color. Retain your empty 532 ink bottle for submission along with rebate form. Promotion applies to ink only. Printer covered by Epson 2-year ltd warranty with registration. For promo participation, you must register your product. See Epson.com/support for details.
3 Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Total Channel Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada, Inkjet SF/MF Printers, Refillable ink tank included, based on units, February 2019 - January 2020. Supertank printers are defined as refillable ink tank printers.
4 500-sheet capacity is available on EcoTank Pro Series models only; EcoTank ET-15000 has 250 sheet capacity
5 Epson Connect™ account and voice-activated account registration required. See www.epson.com/voice for device compatibility.
6 Source: IDC 2019Q4 (no A2)
7 Part of the ink from the included bottles is used for initial setup; yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles. Replacement and included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo
8 Not all media types are supported for PCL printing.
9 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.
10 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect
1112 months of standard limited warranty or 80,000 plain paper sheets (whichever happens first). For an additional 12-month extended service plan (total of 24 months or 80,000 plain paper sheets, whichever happens first), register your product and use Epson genuine ink bottles. See Limited Warranty for details.
